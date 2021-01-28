Pay to go up? Shameful rubbish says Rams CEO Reynolds

GARY Reynolds, chief executive of ambitious Reading-based Rams, has launched a broadside at Premiership bosses over suggestions that aspiring clubs will have to pay £20m to join an expanded top-flight.

With talks over scrapping relegation and increasing the number of Premiership clubs to 13 or 14 at an advanced stage, the 13 Premiership shareholders argue that as they have been the ones to create value in the league, new clubs such as Ealing Trailfinders should have to buy their way into the topflight.

However, Reynolds, a wealth management executive whose Rams have ambitions to fill the Tha...