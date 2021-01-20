Cameron Redpath called up to Scotland’s Six Nations squad

Former England U20s centre Cameron Redpath has been announced as one of four uncapped players in Scotland’s squad for the 2021 Six Nations.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has named a 35-man squad that includes Bath centre Redpath, who previously former a formidable midfield partnership with Ollie Lawrence for England at age-grade level.

Redpath, the son of former Scotland captain Bryan, could be in line for a first Test selection when the Six Nations begins with a Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

This comes after Redpath was previously included in numerous England squads as an ‘apprentice’ player.

Redpath’s former teammate at Sale Sharks, Ewan Ashman, has been called up as Townsend attempts to secure new options at hooker after Stuart McInally (neck) and Fraser Brown (neck) were told they are unlikely to play any role in the Championship.

Ashman, who competed in last year’s U20 Six Nations, will fight for the starting spot with fellow uncapped hooker David Cherry and George Turner, while Gloucester lock Alex Craig is also called up.

Townsend said: “As coaches, we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels.

“The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level.

“Our tournament gets off to a fantastic start with a fixture we look forward to every year against England and the opportunity to win back the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.

“We are very aware how different this year’s competition will be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also provides a huge amount of positivity and enjoyment for millions of supporters and we are looking forward to contesting every match and giving this championship our very best.”

Also back in the squad after not featuring in the Autumn Nations Cup are Newcastle Falcons back rower Gary Graham, Sale wing Byron McGuigan, Glasgow Warriors hooker Grant Stewart and London Irish prop Alan Dell.