Gaskell’s just loving fun side of Wasps

WASPS workhorse James Gaskell is enjoying his rugby more than at any stage of his career and aims to finish his playing days with the ambitious Midlands outfit.

Gaskell, 30, who has racked-up 272 appearances for Wasps, Sale, England Saxons and U20s and the Barbarians as a versatile second row-cum-flanker, says the buccaneering style of his current side suits him perfectly as he looks to embellish a fine career with silverware.

Gaskell, who turns 31 in May and has 18 months of his contract remaining, said: “In terms of enjoying my rugby and how my body feels, it’s de...