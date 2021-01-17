Sanderson aims to turn Sharks into powerhouse

■ By JON NEWCOMBE

Top job: Alex Sanderson becomes Sharks DoR. Inset, Steve Diamond

PICTURES: Getty Images

RESTLESS Alex Sanderson cannot wait to get stuck into the task of helping Sale Sharks fulfil their potential and become the powerhouse of the north that they crave to be.

Since swapping Saracens for Sale, as the club’s latest DoR, the 41-year-old says he has been getting up at 3.30 in the morning – not to watch the England cricket Test series in Sri Lanka – but because he is buzzing with ideas.

However, the former Sale forward an...