Curb your language Kyle, urges Greenwood

■ By GARY FITZGERALD

Old school: Greenwood

TOP players have been told to remember they are rugby “ambassadors” and to avoid foul-mouth exchanges with officials.

Will Greenwood fully supports the decision to punish Kyle Sinckler for swearing at referee Karl Dickson during Bristol’s victory over Exeter.

England’s World Cup winner admits he was no angel as a player, and often emotions got the better of him. But he also believes the only way to stamp out aggressive and unseemly player behaviour towards authority is by hitting them hard and maki...