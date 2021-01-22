Bristol boy Joe Joyce done with clapping Exeter Chiefs

■ By NEALE HARVEY

LIONHEART lock Joe Joyce believes Bristol Bears’ multi-millionpound training ground investment has left the squad with nowhere to hide in their quest for domestic and European domination.

Joyce, dubbed the ‘King of the Mead’ on account of his Bristolian roots in Southmead, has benefitted from the new training facilities at Abbots Leigh to the extent that he is now one of the first names on Pat Lam’s team sheet, often outperforming some of world’s finest second rows.

With last week’s convincing (20-7) win at Exeter establishing clear water for Bristol at the top of the Premi...