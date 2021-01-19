Chris Ashton could join the exodus to Japan

CHRIS ASHTON could become the latest Premiership player to consider a move to Japan for next season following the flood of players who moved last summer.

Freddie Burns, Alex Goode, Charlie Matthews, Myles Edwards, Ryan Botha, Franco Marais, Tom Marshall, Owen Williams and Franco Mostert all moved to the Top League.

Former England international winger Ashton joined Harlequins only last March after Sale Sharks terminated his contract.

He has been linked with Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints in the last few weeks, while Worcester Warriors are keen on signing him.

...