Liam Williams banned for three games and will miss Wales’ Six Nations opener

Liam Williams will be unavailable for Wales selection when they kick off their 2021 Six Nations campaign against Ireland, after being sent off in PRO14 action against Cardiff Blues.

The Scarlets wing was dismissed by referee Craig Evans in the first half of the match for making contact with the head of Blues flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes.

A disciplinary hearing saw the 70-cap back-three man assessed under law 9.20 (b), which says a player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders and carries a standard four-week entry.

A statement issued by the PRO14 said: “The judicial officer determined that there were factors, including the player’s remorse, which warranted mitigation of one week.

“The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful fixtures for which he is fit and available for selection.”

Williams accepted the charge and apologised to Lewis-Hughes on the pitch, as well as making contact after the match to reiterate his remorse.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will miss Wales’ home clash against Ireland on February 7, and will only be available to feature in the following week’s match against Scotland at Murrayfield.