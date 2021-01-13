Glasgow Warriors confirm signing of Duncan Weir from Worcester

Scotland international Duncan Weir will make a return to Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 2021/22 season after signing a long-term deal with the PRO14 club.

As reported by The Rugby Paper on January 10, Weir had offers to re-sign with Worcester or accept a return back to Scotland with a move to Scotstoun.

Weir, 29, has sided with the latter and will now bring an end to a five-year stay at Sixways Stadium, where he has amassed 340 points since arriving from Edinburgh in 2016.

“It’s massively exciting for me to be coming back to Glasgow Warriors,” Weir told the PRO14 club’s website.

“Glasgow is my home and Glasgow Warriors is my boyhood club where it all began. It’s always a massive honour pulling on the jersey and I’m really looking forward to doing it again.

“I’ve had some great chats with Danny Wilson (Glasgow Warriors head coach). I’m excited to play a part in Glasgow’s future and helping drive the club on to winning more silverware and competing at the top end of the table which we are both hugely passionate about.

“For my family it’s going to be amazing just to being so close to home and the thought of my children growing up in Glasgow was hugely appealing to us when we were weighing up our options.

“I can’t wait to get back out in front of the crowds at Scotstoun. You can’t beat the atmosphere of a game under the Friday night lights.”

Weir made his Scotland debut in 2012 and has gone on to play 30 Tests for his country, including two appearances in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.