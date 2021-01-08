Schools tackling ban ‘would spell danger’, says Taunton’s Kitson

CALLS to ban tackling in schools in response to the dementia crisis are misguided and downright dangerous, according to aspiring Taunton full-back Greg Kitson.
Kitson, pictured above, attended Blundells School in Devon, where he learnt the art of tackling ahead of breaking into senior men’s rugby with National League Taunton in 2019.
In response to recent revelations that former internationals Steve Thompson and Alix Popham are among a number of players to have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, a group of academics issued an open letter urging tackling to be outlawed in schools.
Howe...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login