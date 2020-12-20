Scotland ace Hastings signs for Glos

GLOUCESTERhave signed Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings to fill the hole left by Danny Cipriani’s departure.
Cipriani, capped 16 times by England, left the club this week after two-and-ahalf years at Kingsholm, and will be replaced for the 2021-22 season by the 24- year-old Glasgow Warriors back.
“After much deliberation I have decided to leave Gloucester,” said Cipriani, 33. “I am sad to leave a great club, but excited for the challenges ahead.” Gloucester announced the signing of Hastings, son of Scotland great Gavin, within an hour of confirming C...
