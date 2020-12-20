Toulon pull plug two hours before KO

SCARLETS’ Champions Cup match at home to Toulon on Friday was called off less than two hours before kick-off.
Toulon pulled out because of concerns about a Scarlets player testing positive for Covid-19 after playing against Bath last weekend.
Scarlets withdrew the player and his close contacts from training before naming their side to face Toulon. The action satisfied European rugby organisers but not Toulon’s management.
Bath’s match with La Rochelle was called off because the English club said they had 12 players self-isolating after being in close contact ...
