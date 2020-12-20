Boyd: Big teams will miss out on quarters

Critic: Chris Boyd
CHRIS BOYD believes the current European Champions Cup format will result in some of best teams in the competition missing out.
With only four games each in the pool stages, there is little margin for error and Northampton are already resigned to their fate having lost both their opening matches.
Saints director of rugby Boyd said: “Where the seedings were obvious and you have the better teams playing against the lesser teams, I think that’s fair and equal.
“Because we were seeded number eight, we got the PRO14 number one and the Top...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login