Alun Wyn injury blow for Wales

WALES captain Alun Wyn Jones could miss the start of the Six Nations after it was announced he may be absent for ten weeks with his knee injury.
Jones suffered the medial ligament problem during Wales’ final Autumn Nations Cup game against Italy at Parc y Scarlets on December 5.
Ospreys coach Toby Booth says Jones is in line to miss up to “double figures” in weeks from when he was injured.
Wales host Ireland in their Six Nations opener on February 7. Wayne Pivac’s side travel to face Scotland six days later before hosting England on February 27.
