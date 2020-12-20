Green light for Eddie’s Japan gig

ENGLAND coach Eddie Jones can continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath.
The RFU deemed there was no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup pool.
Jones coached Suntory in 1997 and again between 2009 and 2012 before a spell in charge of the Japan national team.
“Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years,” said an RFU spokesperson. “We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU.
“He provides consultancy in his holidays and this ...
