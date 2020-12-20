Latest News

Gilpin in pole to replace Gosper

WORLD Rugby are expected to confirm the appointment of an English chief executive next month, with Alan Gilpin emerging as the preferred candidate for chairman Bill Beaumont.
Beaumont and vice-chairman Bernard Laporte favour Gilpin as the in-house successor to Brett Gosper. Gilpin has been head of Rugby World Cup since 2014 and World Rugby's chief operating officer since 2016. He has set his sights on succeeding Gosper and will move on if not appointed.

