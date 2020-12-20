Latest News

Georgian star Giorgi signs for Gloucester

on

More in Latest News:

GLOUCESTER have signed Georgia centre Giorgi Kveseladze on an undisclosed-length contract.
The 23-year-old has 29 caps and played in the Autumn Cup, scoring a try against Ireland last month.
Kveseladze started all four of Georgia’s pool matches at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
“We’ve been tracking Giorgi’s progress closely and were increasingly impressed by his performances,” said Gloucester’s chief operating officer Alex Brown.

...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login