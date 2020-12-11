Munster have everything in its right place to re-emerge on the European scene

Peter Stringer believes the hotbed of academy talent at Munster can spearhead the province’s pursuits of domestic and European success.

Munster have not won any silverware since David Wallace inspired the province to a 19-9 victory over rivals Leinster in the 2010-2011 PRO12 final.

But former scrum-half Stringer, Munster’s fourth-most capped player in the Heineken Cup, says the province is primed to mount its most serious challenge on two fronts under Johann van Graan’s tenure.

Van Graan has taken Munster to the semi-finals of the PRO14 in each of his three seasons in charge since taking over the senior job from Rassie Erasmus, losing on each occasion to Leinster.

Fortunes in the Champions Cup share mirrored outcomes, with semi-final exits to Racing 92 and Saracens prolonging the wait for a third triumph in Europe.

But things are looking up for Munster as 2020 reaches its conclusion with a synergy between the team’s coaching structure of Van Graan, senior coach Stephen Larkham and forwards coach Graham Rowntree piqued by the emergence of young stars Gavin Coombes, Ben Healy and Craig Casey in weeks where the stars of their first-team have been away on Autumn Nations Cup duty.

As Munster get set to open their Champions Cup campaign against Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday, Stringer had high praise for the crop of youngsters doing so much more than simply riding the fringe of team selection.

“These guys predominantly in the past would have been seen as ‘gap-fillers’, I suppose, for when the seniors are away on international duty,” said Stringer, a two-time Heineken Cup winner.

“Hearing Johann and Stephen Larkham speak, particularly about Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey and Ben Healy, they can expect to see plenty of game time over the coming months. You have inter-provincials here against Leinster after a couple of big European games.

“The progress that these guys have made and the manner of which they have come onto the scene has been really good. We have seen them come off the bench previously when the internationals were going on, but it’s one thing coming off the bench and playing a cameo role for 20 minutes and having another when they play with licence.

“To see them go over to Glasgow in horrendous conditions, starting the game, and seeing Casey play the full 80 minutes. The way he controlled things and came away with the bonus point, it is those kind of guys that stepped up to the plate and grown whilst the internationals have been away in their own little bubble.

“I have been so impressed with them and expect them to play a huge part. They have taken ownership of the club while the guys have been away playing for Ireland and have set the standard for when they return. It can only add to the competition within the squad, which is what you need in squad that wants to be dominant in their domestic competition as well as Europe.”

It is the imprint of Larkham on the team’s attack that Stringer identifies clearly in Munster’s style, and credits as one of the main reasons for increased optimism borne at Thomond Park this season.

“You get two guys in like Graham Rowntree and Stephen Larkham, two quality coaches, and Johann was obviously under Rassie [Erasmus] during his time at Munster,” Stringer adds. “When you can bring in these kind of people I think it gives Johann that little bit of freedom to step back and have the overall viewpoint and let Rowntree and Larkham manage the players on the field.

“We can see that from the way Munster have been attacking and the way they have put a real shape on their attack, which they hadn’t had before when they were very much one-out runners and had a kicking game that they relied on with its South African mentality.

“What Stephen Larkham has brought in is little intricate plays off lineouts and the such, the way they have developed their 15-man game is very impressive. Johann will welcome what the guys have brought in and they have had time to establish what game-plan they want to play.

“It has paid off for them to have this break due to Covid to use that time to transition to break the guys in and build. Munster people are craving success and silverware. It is a big stepping stone now to progress in Europe and that starts with a win against Quins on Sunday.”

Watch every single Heineken Champions Cup fixture live on BT Sport, starting with Northampton Saints v Bordeaux Begles Friday 11 December from 5pm on BT Sport 2