Pirates lock to Wasps

WASPS have signed lock Josh Caulfield from Cornish Pirates on a short-term loan.The 23-year-old, who began his career at Exeter, moved to the Penzance-based club in May after four seasons dualregistered at the Pirates. Caulfield has played for England U20s and made eight Exeter appearances.“Josh has been an impressive operator in the Championship for a number of seasons now and we look forward to welcoming him to the club,” said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.He is the third Cornish Pirates player to move to a Premiership club on a short-term deal after Kyle Moyle...
