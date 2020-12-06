Wales contender Halaholo undergoes second knee surgery

■By ROB COLE
WILLIS Halaholo has had a second operation on his knee and will miss Cardiff Blues’ opening two rounds in the Challenge Cup.The 30-year-old centre is hoping to return in time for the PRO14 derby matches over Christmas, but his latest injury set-back is also a blow to his international aspirations.The New Zealand-born, former Tonga U20 cap was included in Wayne Pivac’s first Welsh squad for the uncapped match against the Barbarians a year ago, but badly damaged knee ligaments in a European clash with Leicester Tigers.Surgery forced him out for nine mo...
