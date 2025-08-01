The Best Bookies to use for Betting on Rugby Betting

Despite not being as popular as football or horse racing, rugby betting is still a prominent attraction to punters and whatever sport you’re betting on, there is always a promo code or welcome offer to be had.

Whether it’s domestic rugby, Autumn Internationals or big international tournaments such as the Rugby World Cup, the bookies will be keen to have your custom and that opens up the welcome offers to new customers.

Here, we look at which bookies are the best options for betting on rugby and the free bet promo codes you need to use when opening your new account.

bet365

Whatever sport you’re betting on, bet365 will always be there or thereabouts when picking the best bookies to use. Rugby is no different, and there is a wide range of betting options on bet365, including betting on a team to win, a handicap bet, the total number of points scored in the match and bet builders. bet365 also offer boosted odds on the big matches such as The Lions or England internationals, so check out their latest offerings before placing your rugby bets.

William Hill

Another big name in the betting world are William Hill, and they provide a good range of markets for betting on rugby. When you navigate to the Ruby betting page, you will see a list of the upcoming matches and the odds for the home team to win, the away team to win and the draw.

This opens up the possibility of betting on a rugby accumulator, and you can also open up the rugby handicap coupon. With a handicap bet on rugby, the bookies will give the underdog a lead of a certain number of points. You have to predict whether that team will win by more than the handicap.

For example, England are playing Ireland, and William Hill give England a +4 handicap. This means if you bet on England and they win the match, or lose by less than 4 points, your bet is a winning one.

Betfred

Betfred are the lead sponsor of the Super League, so they are a popular option for betting on both league and union. They offer special price boosts for big matches which feature on their homepage, and you will also find featured bet builders on the Betfred rugby page.

As well as the British domestic action you can bet on the Australian NRL and international rubgy from both codes.

Betfred are also one of the biggest high-street bookies, so you could pop into one of their stores and pick up the weekend rugby coupon to place your bets. The only downside to this is you won’t be able to use the Betfred promo codes to get a free bet on the rugby.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are another popular choice for betting on rugby and another that also has high street stores. On the Ladbrokes website or app, you will find several special bets and price boosts. There are also rugby coupons, including the total number of points in the match, the handicap or a straight win-draw-win bet on rugby.

With Ladbrokes, you can also bet on future rugby so if there is a bet you fancy in advance, Ladbrokes might have already priced it up on their website and app.

BetVictor

At BetVictor, you can bet on rugby well in advance of the event – they already have a betting market open for the 2026 Six Nations (France are 1/2 favourites), and the 2027 World Cup (England are 8/1). They also have separate sections for Union and League, so it’s easy to navigate around the app. BetVictor also offer a featured price boost for big matches, so that is always worth a second look when you’re looking for the best bookies to bet on rugby.

Conclusion

We asked Andy Clark from thatsagoal.com for his opinions on the best apps for betting on rugby, and on the whole, bet365 comes out on top.

“bet365 have been a market leader for a number of years across all sports, and rugby is no different. They just know how to get it right from a customer experience point of view and that makes them the standout choice. New bookies are appearing in the UK all the time and whilst they’re good for grabbing some free bets, the likes of bet365, Betfred and William Hill will always be the popular choice for regular punters”.