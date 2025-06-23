Top Bookmakers Reveal Their Picks for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

The closer we get to the start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the more heated debates take place across different platforms and communities. This huge event is scheduled to begin in England on August 22, and guesses and speculations are running wild, with regular fans and rugby experts alike trying to predict who will shine and who will be left swallowing dust.

Top Favorites for 2025

Bookmakers all over the world, from the US to Ireland, are adding fuel to the fire of rugby excitement by introducing their top picks and generous odds, along with other user-friendly propositions. In addition to an extensive sportsbook, a typical top Irish casino tends to offer a collection of rewarding slots, allowing people to enjoy both gambling and sports on one platform. Many fans appreciate earning money as they do something fun, but while you don’t need any special knowledge to play slots, betting on rugby is another matter. In its context, knowledge is power, so let’s see what top bookmakers’ women’s rugby picks are for this season.

Red Roses from England

Red Roses became the runners-up in the last tournament, and considering that the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup takes place in England, they are going to feel comfortable playing on their home turf. Currently, this team has 97.56 points, which places it at the top of the table.

Black Ferns from New Zealand

Black Ferns are the current titleholders, so while they hold 88.74 points, which is below Red Roses’ results, they are still the bookmakers’ favorite. The fact that they have earned the title 6 times underlines their appeal and explains why they have the leading spot across most tables with odds.

The France Women’s National Rugby Union Team

The French women’s rugby team has been a consistent and disciplined semi-finalist for years. With 85.92 points, they are among the favorites on most bookmaking platforms. Since 2001, 13 French female players have been recognized at the World Rugby Awards, so this team stands a solid chance of surprising their audience.

The Ireland Women’s National Rugby Union Team

The Irish women’s rugby team has 78.78 points, and they’re known for their impressive victories in 2013 and 2015. While they haven’t shown any shocking or outstanding performances lately, they are still going strong, which makes them worthy contenders.

Underdogs Gaining Attention

How about the underdogs? As you probably know, while they don’t win as often, they come with the best possible odds. Fans who know how to judge the situation and the team’s strengths and weaknesses correctly can win a fortune by making the right betting choice.

At the moment, bookmakers recognize the following female rugby teams as potential game changers:

Canada. This team has rarely shown true brilliance, but ever since 2021, their performance has been improving to the extent where they have scored 89.77 points, with punters viewing them as one of the most dangerous underdogs.

If you are interested in any of the teams above, betting on them might become a gold-worthy decision.

Latest Odds Breakdown

Let’s consider the latest odds based on the teams we mentioned above.

England. According to bookmakers, the English team has about 35% chances of winning the upcoming Women’s World Cup Rugby 2025.

The French team’s chances range between 15% and 20%. Ireland. The Irish have it tougher: their possible leadership stands at 10% at the moment.

The underdogs, like Italy, are less likely to win; bookmakers put their chances at 1-3%.

Key Players to Watch

During the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, 66,000 fans gathered to watch the women’s rugby match, which is a record number of viewers. It means that events like this are getting increasingly popular, so more and more insights emerge. Here are the top female rugby players you should keep your eye on:

Ruahei Demant. Ruahei Demant from New Zealand is a notable player for sure; she’s considered one of the top 15 players of the year in 2023.

This English player is seen as a dominant lock in the female rugby industry. Caroline Boujard. Representing France, Caroline Boujard has a unique attacking style that distinguishes her from most other players.

There is no guarantee that these specific women will show their best, but right now, fans and punters are eager to see them perform.

What Influences the Odds?

What factors make bookmakers choose the odds for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025? World rankings play a definite role in their decisions, just as any latest injuries and squad changes. Past performance can give plenty of clues about future outcomes, so this is what punters take into account first and foremost.

Coaching changes and the number of investments matter, too. If a team is not getting enough sponsors, it affects the players and their coaches both physically and psychologically. That’s why, in most cases, the representatives of such countries are not taken seriously as contenders.



Public sympathies might also change the picture to an extent. Intense focus of fans on specific players or teams can shift bookmakers’ decisions accordingly.

Early Predictions Summary

So, what do we have? England and New Zealand are the most anticipated leaders of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. England, in particular, has an advantage, as playing on home turf tends to be good for players’ morale.

France also has every chance to stand out since it’s been accumulating power lately. Ireland is more of a wild card, but its odds are pretty good, too.

Track the changing odds, learn about each team and players, and take your own chances. You have until the end of August to determine who you want to support.