Leading casino affiliate sites for finding sites to bet on the Six Nations

Every sport has certain big competitions that fans often look forward to every year. For rugby fans, it’s usually the Six Nations Championship. This competition has grown to become one of rugby’s biggest annual tournaments, featuring fierce competition between six top European teams: England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

It’s a tournament that not only gets fans excited but that bettors also relish. You get to experience high-stakes games with intense matchups as nations battle to defend their national pride.

Sometimes, the problem people have is finding a top site to place their bets on these events. With so many sportsbooks out there, you need a trusted affiliate site to guide you toward the best options. Casino affiliate sites are valuable resources for comparing betting platforms, reading expert reviews and finding the best odds and promotions for the Six Nations.

In this article, we’ll explore the leading affiliate sites for rugby betting, highlighting those that specialise in providing reliable and expert-backed information for Six Nations enthusiasts.

Criteria for ranking the best casino affiliate sites

To help you make the best decision, we’ve ranked the affiliate sites based on expertise, reliability, popularity, innovation and customer satisfaction. These criteria are key to ensuring you get the most out of your betting experience.

1. Expert knowledge

When it comes to betting on something like the Six Nations, you need information from experts you can trust. This is why you must make sure your resources are knowledgeable about rugby, the odds and the best betting strategies.

Site should feature enough resources and personnel with proper qualifications to give you accurate and in-depth reviews of different sportsbooks. They must touch on all the important aspects, explaining things like the types of bets you can place, the odds you can expect and the kind of customer service you’ll receive.

2. Reliability

With a variety of paid promotions these days, it’s hard to tell which sites are genuine affiliate sites providing unbiased and safe information. As a player, you don’t want to use a casino affiliate site that might be recommending sportsbooks that aren’t licensed, secure or fair.

Since their responsibility is to help you find the best platform for your betting needs without you having to do all the research yourself, you need one that will ensure that the betting platforms they recommend are trustworthy and have a history of good service. If an affiliate site doesn’t do thorough checks on the sportsbooks they recommend, you could end up using a site that isn’t secure or doesn’t treat its customers well.

This is why we believe the best review platforms will have plenty of information about the sportsbook’s reputation.

3. Extra features

The best platforms are always looking for ways to improve and offer their users a better experience. There will always be updates, and newer trends that could be vital so it’s important to have a review platform that is always in the loop regarding these trends.

With the best betting tools and other special features at your disposal, your betting experience will feel more fulfilling. The best affiliate sites take these factors into consideration when making their picks.

Best affiliate sites to find betting platforms

Using the criteria mentioned above, we were able to nail down the best affiliate platforms you can trust to do all the legwork for you without compromise.

4. Irishluck – 9.3/10 (Best overall choice for Six Nations betting)

Among the options we checked out, Irishluck ticked all boxes. It’s also the most visited and authoritative site for those looking to bet on the Six Nations. With a team of over six experts analysing sportsbooks daily, users can expect accurate and up to date information.

The platform boasts expert writers like Cameron Murphy, Founder and Casino Expert. With over 10 years in the online casino industry, Cameron Murphy founded Irishluck to provide Irish punters with trustworthy information. His extensive experience is supported by the collaboration of other writers, each dedicated to the handling of specific projects.

While Irishluck excels in rugby betting, its focus on Six Nations and other rugby events means its coverage of other sports is somewhat limited.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to explore the betting space properly and even if you already have, Gambling.com isa site you’ll want to bookmark. The platform provides all the right details to make it a top resource for finding the best sites for betting on the Six Nations championship.

With a reputation like theirs, it’s only natural the site maintains such standards and they do so thanks to their reliable expert team.

Its expert team is dedicated to helping you find the best betting sites, especially for events like the Six Nations. Information is organised so you can find what you need easily, be it sportsbooks offering the best odds, the most convenient payment methods or a sportsbook offering the best bonuses.

The site’s team of experts has years of combined experience in the gambling industry, so when they recommend a site, you can trust that it’s been thoroughly vetted. Expert writers such as Billy Newton and Chris Rivers specialise in providing top rugby content, including reviews and tips about the Six Nations.

While Gambling.com covers a broad range of sports, it may not offer as much specialised content geared toward Six Nations betting as some other platforms.

6. Oddschecker – 9/10

The Six Nations Championship only lasts for about three months, and fans and bettors only get five game weeks to bet on. To have the best betting experience, you will need to make every bet count and that means betting at platforms offering the best odds.

For those who want to compare odds and find the best deals across multiple sportsbooks, Oddschecker is a must-visit. This platform specialises in giving bettors a real-time view of odds from a variety of bookmakers, so you can always find the best value for your wagers, especially when it comes to rugby events like the Six Nations.

Oddschecker doesn’t just stop at odds comparison though — it also provides expert betting tips, previews and analysis that can help you with your picks.

The site’s team of analysts and content experts ensure that the advice and insights shared are based on solid expertise. With several decades in the sports betting industry, you can rest assured knowing there’s a team behind the scenes dedicated to helping you get the best out of your rugby bets.

If you’re someone who wants a clear, no-nonsense way to compare odds and find the best betting opportunities, Oddschecker will be a huge help. However, the site focuses primarily on odds, meaning information about bonuses and promotions can sometimes be overlooked.

7. BettingTop10 – 8.8/10

BettingTop10 is another well-known name in the affiliate industry. The unique thing about this platform is the curation of top-rated betting sites and exclusive offers for Six Nations fans.

If you prefer a more in-depth review of online sportsbooks, BettingTop10 offers just that. This makes it an excellent resource for bettors who want to make sure they’re choosing the right site for their Six Nations wagers. Founded by Tom Williams, who has over 12 years of experience in affiliate marketing and sports betting, BettingTop10 has been built with the bettor’s experience in mind.

The site also features betting strategies, so if you’re looking to sharpen your skills for the Six Nations, you’ll find useful tips here. Mia Johnson, a senior content writer with a background in sports betting, ensures that the site’s reviews and guides are as helpful and accurate as possible.

While the site offers international coverage, its primary focus is on UK-based bettors, which might limit its relevance for users from other countries.

8. MyBettingSites – 8.5/10

If you’re after a platform that focuses on comparisons, promotions and expert insights, then MyBettingSites is a great choice. MyBettingSites is another solid resource that helps bettors find the best sportsbooks, especially for big events like the Six Nations. What sets MyBettingSites apart is that it keeps things straightforward. The site is full of reviews, comparisons and expert tips — everything you need to know before placing a bet.

The best part of this platform is that it is tailored to different countries. This means you will find content and expert opinions on various betting sites available in different countries. If you ever wanted an international platform with streamlined and region-focused betting reviews, MyBettingSites is easily one of the best out there.

While it is a UK-focused platform, you’ll still find pages for many other countries, including:

Australia

Ireland

Canada

US

South Africa

New Zealand

Nigeria

Kenya

Although MyBettingSites offers coverage for other countries, the site’s primary focus is still UK-based, which may make it less useful for bettors from regions outside of this focus.

However, with sports experts like Nick Albert and Del Pugh at the helm, users have no need to worry about the quality of content on the site.

Wrap up

Every rugby fan is looking forward to the entertainment the Six Nations tournament offers. It’s also a good opportunity for bettors to wager on their favourite teams. With the help of these top expert affiliate sites, you’ll have all the tools, tips and resources to make smarter bets and hopefully secure that win for yourself.