Why betting on eSports and virtual games is popular among gamers around the world

Gambling fans of sports competitions spend a lot of time not only watching matches but also making predictions on their favorites. Most bets are placed on football matches, and there are also bets on basketball, hockey, tennis, and horse racing. However, eSporte da raffle bets are also in demand among those who like video games.

All the most famous bookmakers accept bets on events from the world of esports. You can place bets on such game disciplines as:

Counter Strike: Global Offensive;

League of Legends;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

FIFA;

Star Craft;

World of Tanks;

Mortal Kombat and many others.

Before placing bets, you should learn more about eSports and games, as well as read the news of this industry on Gosugamers to predict the outcome of the event more accurately. There are many interesting events in this area.

Easy to place bets on esports tournaments

To place a bet on an eSports tournament match, you need to follow certain instructions. In general, the process is quite simple:

First, you need to create an account on the bookmaker’s website by filling out a simple electronic form. Pass verification by providing the bookmaker’s administration with identity documents. Deposit funds for eSporte da Raffle betting in any way available on the platform. Find the section with esports events on the bookmaker’s website, select a discipline, and decide on the event. It can be a game within a tournament, competition, global event, etc. Study information about the upcoming game. Check if the bookmaker’s website has an online broadcast to follow the game in real time. Read about the team and esports players, familiarize yourself with the statistics. It is also important to analyze the data on previous games and the team’s participation in tournaments of previous years. Select the outcomes of the event and determine the amount of the bet.

Now, you just have to wait until the game is over to see how the bet played out and how accurate the prediction was. If you choose familiar games, you can achieve gambling success faster. Data on esports is available through specialized platforms such as HLTV, Liquipedia, and others.

Bettors can bet on esports events on:

number of locations played;

time total;

total of rounds;

which team will be the first to make the first kill or a certain number of kills in the game.

Depending on the game, you can also place bets on various individual achievements of the player. In esports, you can also place bets directly during the event, watching it broadcast in real time.

Factors of popularity of eSports betting

Predictions for eSports tournaments have become popular for several key reasons:

The growth of esports as an industry

Tournaments in Dota 2, CS2, League of Legends, Valorant, and other games attract millions of viewers from different continents. Large prize pools and the support of well-known brands make esports equivalent to traditional sports.

2. Accessibility and global reach

Esports matches take place throughout the year without interruption. Online broadcasts on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms allow players and fans to follow events in any country in the world.

3. A wide range of bets

In addition to standard bets on the winner, bettors can place live bets, bets on the first round, the number of rounds, cards, and other specific events. The dynamism and unpredictability of game plots make the betting process more interesting and exciting.

4. Live bets and interactivity

The fast pace of the matches allows you to place live bets and react to changes instantly. Some bookmakers integrate streaming directly into the betting platform.

5. Detailed statistics and analytics

Players can analyze the statistics of teams, strategies, and individual players, which helps predict results.

6. Demand among gamers aged 18-40

The main target audience of esports is players who actively use technology and are interested in betting. Bookmakers adapt to them by offering convenient mobile apps and numerous bonuses.

7. No human factor in the physical aspect

Esports is not affected by injuries, weather conditions, or other physical limitations, which makes it more predictable in the long run.

All these factors make betting on esports attractive and dynamic. Therefore, new players are coming to the bookmaker’s platform and are ready to bet on video game competitions. Experts recommend placing bets on esports directly during the game. It seems more logical, since after the competition starts, game characters, location, and other components that influence the team’s victory will be known. Accordingly, knowing all these details and relying on them, it will be easier for a gamer to predict the outcome.