Which Is More Popular In the UK: Rugby Or Horse Racing?

When it comes to sports in the United Kingdom, there are two contenders for the most popular sport – rugby and horse racing.

There is a heated debate on which sport is more popular. But one thing is for sure, they both have a long history in the United Kingdom, and they are both well embedded into the country’s culture.

But what about popularity? Well, that’s a bit harder to analyze. Why? Well, there are different parameters when it comes to popularity.

Are we talking about attendance levels, TV viewership, the number of events per year, or everything combined?

We’ve decided to compare both sports into multiple categories such as attendance levels, viewership, and even cultural impact.

So, let’s take a deep dive into UK’s sports and settle this debate once and for all – which is more popular horse racing or rugby?

Attendance

If we compare both sports in terms of a number of spectators attending live events, then horse racing easily takes the win. Horse racing is the second most attended sport in the UK (can you guess the first one?) with around 6 million people visiting racecourses each year.

We have plenty of world-class events like the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival, and the Royal Ascot, that not just attract locals, but also horse racing enthusiasts from different parts of the world.

On the other hand, Rugby still has some impressive numbers, but it is not quite on the same level as the Sport of Kings. Rugby union matches in the Six Nations Championship and Premiership Rugby can attract big crowds, especially if there is a rivalry, and the Twickenham Stadium can hold 82,000 spectators.

Now, these are some impressive numbers, but it is peanuts to events like the Grand National with more than 150,000 fans. Rugby also has events like the Super League Grand Final, which often sees a solid turnout, but not at the same scale as some of the biggest horse racing events in the UK.

Television Viewership

Now, let’s talk about couch sports fans—because let’s be honest, watching from home with a cup of tea (or a pint) is a British tradition. This is where rugby starts to fight back.

Rugby union, in particular, is watched by around 17% of Brits on a regular basis, according to a YouGov poll. The Six Nations final regularly surpasses 8 million viewers, with England vs. France or Wales being particularly high-stakes affairs. Rugby league is more regionally popular, with dedicated fans in the north of England keeping the Super League and Challenge Cup in strong viewership figures.

Horse racing, on the other hand, is more of an event-driven sport. The Grand National alone attracts around 7-9 million UK viewers each year and 500 million globally, making it one of the most-watched single sporting events in the country. Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot also draw high numbers, but outside these peak events, regular racing doesn’t hold the same TV grip as rugby.

Betting Activity

This is where horse racing shines. Horse racing is the UK’s most bet-on sport, with over £9 billion wagered annually. It’s ingrained in the culture, from office Grand National sweepstakes to punters analyzing form guides at the bookies.

If you struggle to find some big UK races that are coming up, you can always go for the global scene and check out the Kentucky Derby prep races. If you are a horse racing fan, you’ll definitely appreciate non-UK races like the Kentucky Derby.

Rugby betting exists, but it’s nowhere near as prominent. Around 10% of UK sports bettors place wagers on rugby union, which is respectable but still dwarfed by horse racing’s dominance in the gambling sector.

Participation: Playing vs. Watching

Rugby is far more accessible as a sport to play. With thousands of local clubs across England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland, it’s estimated that around 2% of the UK population actively plays rugby union. Schools, universities, and amateur leagues ensure a steady stream of participation at all levels.

Horse racing? Well, let’s just say it’s not something you can casually pick up on the weekend. Horse ownership and training are costly, and even amateur jockeys require years of experience. It’s estimated that less than 1% of the population participates in horse racing in any active way—whether as jockeys, trainers, or stable workers.

Cultural Significance

Both sports have deep cultural significance but in different ways.

Horse Racing : Associated with tradition, royalty, and high society (hello, Royal Ascot and fancy hats). It’s also tied to working-class betting culture, making it a sport with a broad demographic reach.

: Associated with tradition, royalty, and high society (hello, Royal Ascot and fancy hats). It’s also tied to working-class betting culture, making it a sport with a broad demographic reach. Rugby: Embodies national pride, particularly in Wales, where it’s almost a religion. Rugby union fosters strong community ties, especially in smaller towns and cities where local clubs are central to social life.

Final Words

So, I guess horse racing still claims the throne in betting, attendance levels, and even viewership statistics. But I think we can all agree that this is not a rivalry and rugby and horse racing should and must coexist together.

This makes the UK’s sports scene vibrant, fun, and diverse, which is really important for every culture. So, which one should you watch? Well, if you get a chance to go to the UK, we highly suggest that you watch both sports, but if you must choose one, go for horse racing.