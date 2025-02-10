Can England Still Win the Six Nations?

England’s chances of success in the Six Nations have been bolstered by their dramatic 26-25 victory over France, but their path to success remains a daunting challenge. With only two games left in the tournament, Steve Borthwick’s squad are third in the standings, four points behind leaders Ireland. Despite encouraging signs, England will need to put in near-flawless performances even to stand a chance of winning the Six Nations championship.

Recent Performances

England securing a narrow win against France was a major morale booster. A last-minute Elliot Daly try, followed by Fin Smith’s conversion, secured a thrilling victory. The team showed they’ve got the ability to overcome adversity and finish strongly, and this will be crucial in their bid for the title, although the Six Nations betting odds are against them doing so due to Ireland’s four-point advantage. Captain Maro Itoje was quick to praise his team’s ambition, with the experienced duo of Jamie George and Daly key in ensuring victory.

However, it was their 27-10 defeat at the hands of Ireland that has knocked them off course and exposed several vulnerabilities. England failed to adapt to the pace of the game and couldn’t break down Ireland’s defensive structure. Some people also questioned their mentality, as lapses in concentration proved costly. Inconsistency is a concern, as winning teams can maintain good form.

Key Players Returning

While injuries have plagued England’s Six Nations campaign so far, there is good news on the horizon. George Furbank and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who were expected to play no part in the tournament, could be available for the latter rounds. They’d provide a much-needed attacking spark, giving England the ability to create more scoring opportunities.

So far, Borthwick has placed trust in emerging stars like Fin Smith and Henry Arundell, and they’ve both impressed. If England can strike the right balance between youth and experience, they may pose a serious challenge before the tournament is over.

A Must-Win Scenario

England have a home fixture against Itay and away clash with Scotland left to play, and they’re both must-win. The home clash against Italy should be relatively straightforward, but the Italians have caused upsets in recent years.

The Calcutta Cup match against Scotland is a tougher test. Scotland are England’s bogey team, and playing at Murrayfield will only add to the challenge. If England have genuine ambitions to win the Six Nations, they’ve got to put in two consistently good performances and win both games.

Can England Do It?

England’s win over France certainly injected fresh optimism into their Six Nations chances, but the odds remain stacked against them. Not only do they need to fix their inconsistencies and manage injuries, but they’ve got to win their next two matches and look good doing so.

Ireland and France are still looking strong, and England will need slip-ups from their rivals. If this happens, and Borthwick’s team win their next two, an outside shot at Six Nations glory could still be on the cards.