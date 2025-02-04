Six Nations 2025 – Who Can Actually Win It? All You Need to Know

Six Nations Rugby is back in the Northern Hemisphere, and fans with Six Nations tickets anxiously await the arrival of test rugby.

The excitement intensifies as the kick-off approaches, and there is heavy interest in who could actually win this year.

Ireland are en-route to do something unimaginable – to be the only team to win the Six Nations title three times in a row, but can there be a twist in this fairytale ending?

Who Can Win the Six Nations?

It’s no surprise that Ireland emerges as the clear favourite to win the 2025 Six Nations. This confidence is well-founded, as Andy Farrell‘s men have dominated recent tournaments, securing back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Ireland’s consistency and depth make them a formidable force, and their potential to achieve an unprecedented third successive championship is a major talking point. The only drawback could be that Simon Easterby will be interim head coach with Farrell on sabbatical with the British & Irish Lions, a change that could unsettle proceedings.

France, the 2022 champions, is another favourite alongside Ireland. Although Les Bleus had a mixed 2024 campaign, including a surprising draw against Italy, their immense talent and returning star player Antoine Dupont ensure they remain strong contenders.

France’s ability to turn on the flair when it matters most keeps them in the title conversation.

England faces a pivotal campaign. Steve Borthwick’s men have shown flashes of brilliance, such as their emphatic victory over Ireland in Twickenham last year, but consistency has eluded them. With a promising crop of young players, England could mount a serious challenge if they hit their stride early and keep their momentum.

Scotland’s odds aren’t too great, but they are still in the mix.

Gregor Townsend’s team continues to improve, as highlighted by consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over England. However, to indeed contend for the title, they must sustain this level of performance across the tournament. Fans with Six Nations tickets will find the England game their favourite pick of all the encounters.

Italy, despite significant improvement and a historic draw against France in 2024, is still seen as a long shot due to its inconsistency.

The Odds of Winning

Winning all five matches in the tournament to claim the Grand Slam is one of rugby’s most prestigious achievements.

They will be eager to reclaim this honour after narrowly missing out on a successive Grand Slam last year due to a loss against England.

Crucially, Ireland’s fixture list includes home games against France and England, which significantly bolsters their prospects.

France are also in contention for a Grand Slam but must overcome tricky away fixtures, including a visit to Dublin.

England’s youthful and energetic squad has the potential to step up to the challenge, though their varied performances raise doubts about their ability to string together five wins, making them less likely to win a Grand Slam.

Scotland, while capable of upsetting top teams, may find the demanding schedule a hurdle too high for Grand Slam ambitions.

2025 Six Nations: How are favourites for the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown, contested among the Home Nations (England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales), is always a fiercely fought mini-tournament within the Six Nations.

Ireland is a firm favourite to secure this accolade, given its recent dominance over its Celtic and British rivals, keeping them ahead.

Their well-rounded squad, led by experienced players and bolstered by emerging talent, places them in a strong position.

England, despite recent struggles against Scotland, remains a threat. If they can overcome their Calcutta Cup woes and beat Ireland or Wales, they’ll be in the hunt for this honour.

Scotland, buoyed by their recent successes against England, could also stake a claim.

Wales, though underdogs, will aim to defy expectations and rekindle their historic rivalry with their neighbours.

2025 Six Nations: Who will take home the Wooden Spoon?

The Wooden Spoon, an unwanted distinction awarded to the team finishing last, has often been associated with Italy.

But in 2024, the Azzuri rugby fans were the happiest of all those with Six Nations tickets as their side showed the world that they are looking for revival.

The Azzurri’s odds of 200/1 to win the championship underline their perennial struggles in the competition.

However, recent results suggest a glimmer of hope. Their draw with France in 2024 and competitive performances against other teams indicate progress, even if they remain the bookmakers’ favourite for the Wooden Spoon.

Wales could also be in contention for the bottom spot if their form doesn’t improve. With underwhelming performances in recent tournaments, they’ll need a significant turnaround to avoid this ignominy.

Scotland’s resurgence and England’s depth make them unlikely candidates, while Ireland and France, given their superior form, are effectively immune to such a fate.

Red Card Rule for Six Nations

For the first time, the 20-minute red card rule will come alive at the Six Nations as the governing body looks to bring big gameplay changes.

The trial was in place for the Autumn Nations Cup in November and extended to this year’s men’s, women’s and Under-20s Championships.

Lawmakers say the 20-minute red card is designed to “punish the player and not the team.” After 20 minutes, the sides can replace a dismissed player.

The men’s Six Nations starts on Friday, 31 January, with France hosting Wales in Paris.

While referees can still award a complete and permanent red card for “deliberate and dangerous acts of foul play”, the 20-minute red card constitutes a major change to rugby union’s disciplinary process.

A crackdown on head contact has been in place since January 2017, and several of the sport’s biggest recent matches have been affected by red cards.

The losing side in the past two Rugby World Cup finals – England’s women against New Zealand in 2022 and the All Blacks against South Africa in the 2023 men’s showpiece – played the majority of the match with 14 players, as did Bath when beaten by Northampton in last year’s Premiership final.

“Across the game, everyone is working together to ensure we are exploring new and innovative ways to make the game as safe as possible, alongside ambitions to enhance the spectacle for fans and the experience for players,” said Six Nations chief of Rugby Julie Paterson.

Two global law trials will also be introduced during the 2025 Championship. Scrum halves will be given more protection at the base of rucks, mauls, and scrums, while throws that aren’t straight when the line-out is uncontested will not be penalised.

The reduction in the time allowed for conversions, as well as quicker formation of scrums and line-outs—introduced in the autumn—will also continue into all three championships. Referees will broadcast key decisions over the public address system for the benefit of fans in the stadium.

