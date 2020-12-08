A Beginner’s Guide to e-Sports Betting

The world of e-sports has evolved and improved, which is why its popularity continues to rise. E-sports is a sport competition in video games. There are competitions that professional players compete in. The best thing about e-sports is that there are several exciting games that are played, making it interesting and enjoyable.



If e-sports is already popular, then e-sports betting is not far behind. Non-players can enjoy watching the sport while placing their bets on the games. In the world of online gambling, e-sports betting now has a wider and bigger community, as bettors can enjoy tons of tournaments and competitions to bet in. If you want to try placing bets in e-sports, there are a few things that you need to know in order to for you to bet properly and effectively.



Popular e-sports games

There are quite a lot of popular e-sports games that you can find on online betting sites. Among these are Dota 2, Overwatch, Call of Duty, FIFA Football/Soccer, Starcraft II, Halo, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, and a lot more. If you want to place bets on tournaments and competitions with a vast audience and bettors, then choose the popular e-sports games.



Popular e-sports leagues and tournaments

When you visit e-sports betting sites, you see that there are tons of tournaments and leagues being played. You can choose the tournament and league to bet on based on your interests and knowledge. If you know the game well, then it is better to bet in the tournament or competition where it is being played. Some popular tournaments and leagues are The International Dota2 Championships, Call of Duty Championship, Major League Gaming, ELEAGUE, eGames and

many others.



Betting options in e-Sports

Unlike other betting games, e-sports has more betting options to offer to its bettors. You can choose real money betting, which is the usual type of betting in gambling. But e-sports also have skin betting, which is also known as item betting. This is quite popular among e-sports enthusiasts. Instead of money, they trade virtual currencies that can be used in auction and trades done online. Another popular betting option is the social betting, which happens between two parties. They can use real money, items, or virtual currencies.



Tips on betting

For beginners, it is best to learn first the ins and outs of e-sports betting. Keep in mind that strategy is important in this kind of game. You cannot put your bets in the hands of luck. You also have to read the game and players so you can put your bets in games that have a high percentage of winning.



Newbie bettors should also bet low at first. As you are still learning the ways of e-sports, do not gamble big bets. It is even better to join small tournaments first so you can learn strategies from other bettors.



And last, newbie bettors should choose e-sports betting sites that are reliable, trustworthy, and legit. If you want to have a hassle-free betting, then you have to deal with legit and licensed e-sports betting sites only. You can do research on the site first before joining to ensure that you will have a great betting experience.



The world of e-sports betting is slowly overtaking all online gambling and betting fields. It is because this offers variations in games, bets, and leagues. The excitement and thrills that it offers also becomes an attraction for new bettors to stay and keep betting on the games. Newbie bettors can learn while enjoying the tournaments and competitions being offered in e-sports. With this, it is just about your bets, but also the enjoyment in watching the competitions of the players.