Why New Zealand’s All Blacks have Dominated Rugby

The New Zealand All Blacks have been a force to reckon with in the world of rugby over the years. We look into the reasons why they have dominated rugby for such a long time.

6 Reasons Why the All Blacks Have Dominated Rugby

While the nature of most sports doesn’t allow one team to dominate consistently, rugby seems to have allowed The All Blacks. The New Zealand national rugby team has done incredibly well since it entered the competitive rugby arena in the 1900s. Out of the nine rugby world cups, the All Blacks have three to their name.

Although South Africa takes the first spot as of 2020 global rugby ranking, it doesn’t take away the fact that the All Blacks are dominant and a nightmare to face. It goes beyond having classy players and pulling tactical masterclass to be as dominant as the All Blacks. Yes, there is something unique that makes this team consistently outstanding. Let’s see why.

1. Rugby Starts at Early Age

Rugby is ingrained in New Zealand’s culture and children grow up with this game. During breaks at school, it is the usual business for children to run around the big green fields tossing about a rugby ball. Even when they are heading home from school, the engagement with the rugby ball is nothing different. This shows how much rugby blood is flowing in their veins at an early age. The intensity of their free-range game gives them the right mentality and approach which is no doubt a crucial element in the rugby game. Starting rugby at a younger age enables them to perfect the basics and lay an easy ground to become good players in the future. There is a breed of stars in the All Blacks teams whose incredible journey began with the children’s rugby. Mention the likes of Jonah Lomu, George Nepia, and Buck Shelford among others.

2. Pride of The Team

Pulling that All Black jersey isn’t something taken lightly and the players know how much it means to them. When they wear that jersey, they feel like they are playing for the shirt and not for themselves. The pride of the shirt makes them give their all irrespective of the statue and the importance of the game. You can’t imagine such an achieving team sweeping and cleaning the dressing room! The jersey makes them humble and is a team you can take the win on a bet without a struggle. Some of the players have personally expressed how they value their shirts. Richie McCaw for instance buries his head in the jersey before every match. In fact, a player cried after receiving that jersey. All these show how much the pride of the jersey makes them success-hungry.

3. Cultural Mix

The cultural mix of the New Zealanders gives them a suitable genetic makeup for rugby. This genetic makeup is characterized by power, strength, and speed. What else do you need to be physically complete in rugby? These attributes are found in Maori and Polynesian blood and are easy to see why the likes of Fiji who have the same descent are proper in rugby.

4. High School

High school is a vital point in the career of many aspiring rugby players. Their early life already laid some good groundwork. At high school, they get proper exposure and are fine-tuned to become better players. Top rugby schools in New Zealand scouts for young players and offer scholarships to them. These schools set aside a large chunk of cash annually for their rugby programs. As if that is not enough, the high school games can be attended by a record 7000 crowd and broadcasted by big names like Sky Sports New Zealand. That platform alone is a perfect ground for proper rugby players to be scouted to join the national team.

5. Success in Style

While winning is almost guaranteed for the All Blacks, their aim is not just to win. This team has shifted from a basic win to a win in style. In fact, the All Blacks community feels consider a shoddy win such as winning on penalties as a curse. So in every game, they are determined to win in style. If you watch the All Blacks matches, it won’t be short of craft, skill, vision, and creativity. This raises their expectations and makes them more competitive in the landscape where you would expect them to relax given their dominance. Whether it is Rugby World Cup or just any low-rated competition, All Blacks don’t underestimate anything.

6. The Expectations and Attitude

Years of success and dominance come with more expectations and the All Blacks aren’t an exception. Every time they enter the pitch, they are often drafted as favorites and the fans expect them to win. Irrespective of the game intensity or competition, the team knows the fans don’t entertain anything less than victory. Again, the player’s attitude is amazing. They work relentlessly hard and display a never die attitude throughout the game.

Wrap up

With a population of less than five million, New Zealand has stunned the world with consistent and explosive rugby displays over the years. We expect that the trend will be pretty much the same in the coming years.