Best Rugby Betting Sites for Rugby Fans

Rugby first appeared in 1830 at an English boarding school. The game gained immense popularity across the UK within a few decades. Rugby has grown into a worldwide market but England boasts of the richest rugby federation the world has ever seen. So, it’s no wonder the best rugby betting site can be found in the United Kingdom.

Some of us like to play at casinos, some like to bet on sports and others never bet at all. This article features the best rugby online betting sites you can ever come across. Some of them provide a good selection of bets such as world cup or six nations odds, whereas others provide you with live streaming and in-play features.

4 of the best rugby online betting sites that are great for all rugby fans:

1. William Hill

One of the respectable and popular bookmakers rugby fans come across in the UK is William Hill. They have a history of more than a century as one of the best betting shops spread across the country. The registration process is simple and it is done through a 2-step process.

Creating an account is pretty much straightforward. You would be asked to enter your details such as name, address, contact number, and so on. After that, you can set up your desired username and password. As a security measure, the betting site prompts you to add a security question.

The security question would be used if you don’t recollect your password and to set the amount to be deposited every month, week, or day. This is a crucial step that ensures responsibility on part of William Hill. A generous £30 free bet is a welcome bonus on this site.

The free bet can be used on all sportsbook product. After you have received those, you need to sue them within 30 days, or else they would expire. Also, you need to keep in mind that when you use Paysafe, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Neosurf, and William Hill Plus, you can’t avail of the said offer.

On top of that, you can have the winnings from your bet and not from the free stake amount. And, you can’t withdraw funds until you have exhausted all your free bet tokens. One area where William Hill excels is in sportsbook promotions that it gives to its fans.

With money-back rewards, special odds, and free bets in rugby, football, tennis, horse racing and other sports promotions you are interested in, you can take advantage of each of them. What’s even better, the promotions are being updated regularly. If you don’t find something that interests you, come back after a week to see what’s new.

You can’t be counted as one of the top betting sites if you don’t have a great sportsbook. Players can choose to place bets on 34 different sports of their choice. Each sport has different leagues including international sporting events. The esports section allows players to place bets on a variety of games.

With more than 1000 live betting markets every hour, ranging from the bets to the lowest matches, you can always find something to wage on William Hill. The site provides live streaming on several sporting events.

William Hill is licensed by the Great Britain Gambling Commission for its operation and so it serves as one of the best betting sites for rugby fans. The site is legitimate and they adhere to strict ethical standards. If you love to place bets on rugby, William Hill is the best solution you can have.

2. Unibet

Another best bookmaker out there in the online betting site is Unibet. They are stationed in Malta. Founded in 1999, the bookmaker launched their live betting services way back in 2003. Unibet provides excellent sports betting including other exciting products. Starting with registration, the whole process is simple and easy.

After giving the necessary information needed to open an account, you need to provide documents for further identification. It is not mandatory to deposit funds into your newly opened account, which is different from other online betting sites you come across. Unibet provides a few deposit options for its fans.

These include debit cards, bank transfer, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, and others. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to make your first deposit through Skrill or Neteller. Also, the deposited amount should bear your name. When it is about withdrawals, there are some regulations. If you choose a debit card, you can withdraw a minimum of £5.

And, when it is about bank transfers, you have to withdraw a minimum amount of £15. For either option, there is a processing time of 1 to 3 days. You can choose from many welcome options available with this site and following the kind that suits you best.

The site displays heir best of offers after you have initiated the registration process. The minimum deposit is £;10. To avail of the welcome bonus, you need to pay for any kind of sportsbook bet of around £1. Unibet has a host of amazing promotional events. To find them, select the Special Offers’ under the navigation bar.

Unibet provides great scope for sportsbooks. The site provides more than 30 sports for you to bet on with hundreds of betting markets. Among the sports available, rugby, football, tennis and horse racing are the most popular. The site provides for sports like darts, surfing, and sumo as well.

Esports is of great importance for young generation gamers and punters. And, Unibet won’t let you down when it is about esports. Some of the popular esports include League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and a few more. Several tournaments are going around all the time.

Live streaming is available for a few sports including rugby, tennis, and football. To gain access to the exclusive live streaming section, choose the option ‘Streaming’ located next to the ‘In-Play’ tab. If you want to order a live stream match, you must have a balance in your Unibet account and bet on the match of your wish.

Unibet is counted among the best bookmakers that provide you with amazing features. If you want to lay your hands on rugby betting sites, Unibet is the best solution for you. The site provides wonderful welcome offers and other excellent things when it comes to sportsbooks.

3. Bet365

Founded way back in 2000, Bet365 has been able to establish itself as one of the giants in the betting industry. With millions of players worldwide, this bookmaker has comfortably reached a position where others dream of reaching. Not only their services are good, but they have the best bookies around.

One of the important things that put off many players about signing to a new platform is the process itself. For good bookmakers like Bet365, all the steps are simple and they can be completed within a few minutes. The site gives you an intuitive user experience.

The registration process is safe and comprehensive, and at the same time easy and intuitive. The site provides a variety of deposit options through cheque, wire transfer, Paysafecard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and debit card. Bet365 allows you to deposit 18 different currencies while paying through a debit card.

There isn’t any kind of deposit fees and the processing time depends on the kind of transaction you choose for. Also, the minimum deposit varies from £5 to £100 and maximum deposits begin at £770 and end at £100,000. After the deposit is completed, you are free to place bets.

Apart from the welcome bonus, Bet365 provide their players with lots of interesting promotions in a variety of sports including football, rugby, basketball, and many more. There are 50% bonuses on specific accumulators, early payout bonuses, and money-back bonuses. These bonuses are being updated frequently.

Hence, you need to check them for even more exciting ones when you are playing with Bet365. One area where Bet365 stands out from the rest is its sportsbook section. You can have chances to bet on more than 33 different kinds of sports. These include rugby, horse racing, basketball, tennis, soccer, trotting, badminton, Waterpolo, and many more.

There is something for everyone in Bet365. Within the aforementioned sports, you can find several leagues to play in. With the site’s bet builder feature, you can find an infinite number of bets. A great sportsbook offering means nothing if the odds aren’t competitive. When you play with Bet365, you can have competitive odds with good quality.

If you love esports, this site provides you with the best of services. The esports provides a very comprehensive portfolio that includes games like Warcraft 3, StarCraft 2, League of legends, and so on. Bet365 allows you to have a variety of live sports along with betting markets for you to choose from.

With live streams of the highest quality and seamless live updates, the site allows you to have a fully immersive experience. If you are thinking to play online betting and sportsbook with high-quality products, you should consider Bet365.

4. Leo Vegas

One of the prominent online casinos in Europe, Leo Vegas has launched a sportsbook to assist its existing variety of betting options. After following a long procedure, Leo Vegas opted for the Kambi Group for its new platform. Leo Vegas has been working with the software provider to meet a unique style.

The sportsbook from Leo Vegas is very simple to navigate and the whole site is carried away in the same idea. What’s more interesting is the fact that you can move from one sport to another quickly. Unlike other sportsbooks, this online betting site doesn’t list the sports on the left-hand side of the main page.

At Leo Vegas, you can find them at the topmost part of the page. The options available are Browse XXX, Outrights, and Live & Upcoming. This setup makes everything easy, clear, and you can find an incredible performance that speeds up the betting process. You can select the sport you enjoyed most from the top of the page.

Leo Vegas has two different types of betting. After discovering the odds, a single click causes a betting slip to immerge from the bottom of your screen. All you need to do is enter the stack and opt for the ‘place bet’ button to activate it.

After you have placed your bet, the popup disappears and you can take over where you have left off. If you want to add more wagers, you can select the ‘hide’ button and select more odd boxes before inserting your stakes. Given the modern attire, there is no surprise that you can enjoy the Leo Vegas sportsbook on your Android and iOS devices.

When it is about odds and pricing, the site works hard to match with the major operators you find around. The default setting for odds may be fractional. But, when you click on the Settings button, you can change the view to decimal or American.

Despite being the newest addition in the online sports betting arena, Leo Vegas has hundreds of betting options available because of the unique software. From in-play wagers to pre-event bets, you can place system, combination, or singles bets from an amount as low as £0.10 on more than 36 different sports.

The sports include horse racing, rugby, boxing, football, chess, boxing, non-sporting events, and many more. Apart from the live tab option for each sport, Leo Vegas provides a ‘Live Right Now’ feature. The lists feature ongoing events around the world. With live score counters and augmented timers, live betting is the best way to place bets from rugby to soccer, and more.

After you join Leo Vegas, you can gain access to a welcome bonus see more on the site

You need to be over 18 to bet on any of the sites above, and please don’t forget to be gamble aware. So if you want to play real money on rugby betting sites, you can create your account from any of the trusted UK sites above.

