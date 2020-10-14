Exeter or Wasps: Who will prevail in the big Premiership final?

Both Exeter and Wasps have stormed past their semi-final opponents to set the stage for the big head to head clash in the grand final. It will be the fifth straight appearance in the final for the Chiefs who will be looking to rebound after back-to-back losses in the past two seasons. Their previous, and only, Premiership trophy came in the 2016/17 campaign when they just saw off Wasps 23-20.

That final was as intense and dramatic as a rugby affair can get as there were no winners after the end of the regular time (20-20). The Chiefs’ captain Gareth Steenson made the difference slotting two late penalties, one to force the extra-time and the other to seal the deal there. The team has thus won the league seven years after earning the promotion from the Championship rugby. The Chiefs finished the next two campaigns atop the division standings at the end of the regular season but ended play-offs as runners-up on both occasions. This years were made the top favourites by rugby betting experts at BettingTips4You.com and didn’t disappoint.

Wasps take pride in having a much more successful tradition. They have won the league six times, but the previous title came more than a decade ago (2007-08). Since then, they have been to the great final just once but fell to Exeter in the aforementioned affair. Can Lee Blackett’s troops get the much-wanted revenge in the replay of that final three years later?

The Chiefs trashed Bath in the semis

Bath came into the Gallagher Premiership semi-final in the highest of spirits having suffered no more than a single loss after the restart. However, the form counted for little when they run into the red-hot Chiefs who were in full control from the very kick-off to the end. Bath were broken both physically and psychologically as they allowed 21 unanswered points in the second half of such an important contest.

Exeter have thus boosted up their confidence to the maximum with such a statement victory against serious opposition. Rob Baxter could have been particularly happy with his men’s offensive display. Once the Chiefs get into the red zone, they are lethal and tend to score. Simmonds brothers, Sam and Joe, did their usual job, while Lock Jonny Hill contributed with a pair of tries.

Bath did offer some sort of resistance throughout most of the first half, but their game completely fell apart in the early stages of the second period. The visitors were on the 22-meter line of Exeter’s goal just after the break, but they failed to convert and were then brutally punished by Hill’s try.

Wasps look unstoppable in the second part of the season

Wasps found a way to climb from 10th to 2nd place in the Gallagher Premiership standings thanks to an incredible spell of form in the second half of the season. Lee Blackett’s men only confirmed it in the recent semi-final win as they notched 47 points past the likes of Bristol.

Jack Willis shone as he was the main catalyst for such a big and significant victory. Basset, Gopperth, and Rowlands all had their important moments, too. If we are to look for a potential difference-maker in the great final, we should not move far away from these four names. Willis does stand out for his brutal shape and it will be very interesting to see the Chiefs’ plan to battle him. Jack made a strong impact on both ends of the pitch. He had a remarkable defensive moment in stopping Callum Sheedy from scoring an obvious try.

Nevertheless, if Exeter will come into the tie on a high, what should we say for Wasps? They catastrophically entered the season but bounced back by winning 12 of the last 13 matches, including the semi-final success against Bristol. The impressive streak followed the managerial change as Lee Blackett took over Dai Young on the bench after 10 rounds. Blackett brought the team just one step away from the title, the one they have been waiting for since 2008. Can they cross the finish line against the Chiefs?

Who will emerge victorious on Saturday?

Both sides have been brilliant in the semis and both outfits have their reasons to dream of the huge title. Now that they are here, they will certainly leave it all on the pitch and we are no doubts in for one of the most dramatic finals in a while.

The Chiefs are the favorites. After all, they are playing their fifth straight Premiership final and they have finished the regular season at the top of the charts. Nonetheless, they are about to face the fiercest opponent possible in the likes of Wasps who, again, have a tradition on their side.

Wasps are a much more famous and popular team. They have won the domestic league title six times, as opposed to Exeter’s single title. They offered strong resistance in the previous Premiership final against the Chiefs, losing only after an extra-time penalty. Lee Blackett’s men also have a superb performance in the previous head to head meeting with the Chiefs to brag about.

The two teams last met each other in the last round of the regular season when Wasps clinched a demolishing 46-5 win. However, such a massive victory will count for little in the context of this final given that Exeter had secured the top spot in the league standings by then. Overall, outfits have three wins apiece in the last six head to head encounters.

Although most experts see the Chiefs as strong favorites, the last thing we want is to underestimate Wasps. Based on everything written above, we’d be brave enough to give them at least equal chances of winning the huge final.

Either way, we are in for a spectacular affair on Saturday, 24th October. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. UK time. Make sure to write down the date and don’t afford the luxury of missing such a thrilling contest.

