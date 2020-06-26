The four biggest rugby events for betting

Rugby is one of the most popular sports around and there are dozens of events for you to enjoy. Rugby is also a popular sport for betting thanks to the numerous events and games that take place each year. If you’re looking to wager on rugby or just want to know when the next rugby events are going to take place, take a look below.

Six Nations

The Six Nations is arguably the biggest rugby event in the world. The event, which takes place annually, is a competition between the teams of England, Ireland, Italy, Wales, Scotland, and France. The Six Nations involves all-male teams but there’s also the Women’s Home Nations, a similar event which is a competition between the all-female teams of England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland.

Sadly, for sports bettors, we’ve got some unfortunate news. The Six Nations, which first began back in 1883 as the Home Nations Championship, took place earlier this year. It started on February 1st and was scheduled to run through to March 14th but the championship’s final few matches were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches are expected to be held later this year. When the tournament resumes, you will find that most leading sports betting sites and also some of the modern Internet Casinos along with their sister sites will offer bet placement on the games.

World Cup Sevens

The Rugby World Cup Sevens is a competition that takes place every four years. There are separate tournaments for men and women and the entire event is organised by rugby’s official governing body; World Rugby. Both the male and female competitions involve dozens of participants including Scotland, England, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, the United States, Fiji, Kenya, Samoa, and plenty of others.

The next event is scheduled to take place in 2022 and both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Rugby World Cup

There are also two Rugby World Cup tournaments, one for men and another for women. Both events are held every four years, usually to avoid occurring at the same time as other rugby events. Dozens of nations participate in the events including Australia, Germany, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Wales, the United States, Finland, Kenya, England, and several others.

In 2019, World Rugby, which organises the events, removed the titles of the men’s and women’s competitions, simply renaming them to the Rugby World Cup. Currently, the women’s tournament will be held in New Zealand in 2021 while the men’s tournament will be held in France in 2023.

Olympic Games Rugby The Olympic Games also feature rugby tournaments, most notably rugby sevens. Rugby was officially added to the Olympic Games in October 2009 and has been part of the event since, occurring every four years with the main games. The previous Olympic Games were held in 2016 which saw Fiji win the men’s tournament and Australia win the women’s tournament. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games are now taking place between July 27th and August 1st 2021 in Tokyo.