How To Overcome Your Nerves Before Playing Rugby

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Playing rugby is a great way to spend your time and get into better shape. However, it can be quite never-wracking and anxiety-provoking to play a match in front of a large crowd.

You work hard preparing for a rugby game and want to put forth your best performance. Therefore, it’s important to take time to calm your nerves before playing the sport. You’ll do a lot better and be pleased with the outcome when you’re feeling relaxed and ready to take on your next challenge. Get your anxiety under control, and there will be no telling just how well you can perform out there.

Breathe Deeply

Breathing deeply is a useful exercise to partake in before playing rugby. Sit by yourself and take deep breaths until you begin to feel your mind slow, and your body releases any tension. The upside is that you can even do these exercises while you’re playing, and no one will even know. Close your eyes and truly allow yourself to feel immersed in what you’re doing so you can begin to experience a sense of peace and calm. Mental preparation is essential for getting in the right mindset and not allowing your nerves to take over and get in your way.

Play A Game on Your Phone

You may also want to consider playing games before heading out on the field. There is a wide variety of options to choose from based on what you like to play. This distraction will be a great way to calm your nerves before a rugby match and will get your mind off anything you’re feeling worried about before playing.

Place a bet

One other way that you can overcome your nerves is by heading over to Unibet and placing a bet on rugby league games. This will distract you from thinking about the upcoming match you are playing and provide you with the adrenaline that you need to do well in the game. If you’re lucky, you could come away with two great wins in one day!

Listen to Music

Music has a way of impacting and influencing your mood and emotions and making you feel all sorts of different ways. For example, you can listen to loud and fast music if you want to get pumped up or classical tunes if you want to feel more at peace now. Create a playlist with a few of your favourite songs and put your headphones as you’re getting ready for your next rugby competition. It’s an excellent way to help you manage any strong emotions you’re experiencing and helpful in allowing you to collect yourself and your thoughts.

Practice Visualisation

Another way to overcome nerves before playing rugby is to practice visualising what you want to occur as you play. For example, visualise yourself catching the ball and running far distances with it as you score points. Picture yourself stopping your opponents and performing a few new moves you’ve been working on perfecting in practice. You’re likely to be a lot more successful as a player if you take time to think about you performing well and thriving in your role. Focus on the positives and what’s in your control so you can eliminate any nervousness you’re feeling and concentrate on showing off your skills and talents.