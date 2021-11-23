Why Kids As Young As 5 Should Play Rugby

Are you a parent who is adamant about your child growing up to be a professional athlete? If so, you should start influencing him at an early age. Children tend to mimic their parent’s behavior, which is something to keep in mind throughout this process. While not every child possesses the athleticism to play sports, it will not hurt for parents to encourage them. When your child sees you want him to be a professional athlete, he will at least give it his all. This is really all you can ask for.

In the meantime, you can continue encouraging your child to join a rugby team as soon as he turns 5 years old. Learn more by reading the provided content below.

Instills Healthy Values In Children

While you are encouraging your child to play sports, you are instilling healthy values in him. What exactly does this mean? It means you are teaching your child to be physically active and eat healthily. These two very important values go hand-in-hand. If you want your son or daughter to be a professional athlete, you will need to start as young as 5. This is the ideal age for your child to learn how and why to eat healthy food, be physically active, and build lean muscles.

Playing sports for children is much more than having hopes and dreams of being a professional athlete. It is also about making friends and having fun.

Builds Social Skills

There is no doubt, some children can use all the help they can get when it comes to building social skills. Introverted children are special but spending too much time alone is not mentally healthy. Rugby can help children come out of their rooms and spend more time with other children their age.

If your child is showing signs of introversion, you need to find ways to draw him out. This is where rugby comes into play because it can encourage introverted children to break out of their shells.

Boosts Confidence

When children are good at something, they are confident. They are proud of their special abilities, which gives them the confidence needed to try new experiences. Children with little to no confidence will never try new things. They prefer to watch other children take part in challenges while they set on the sideline. Is there something wrong with this picture? Of course, there is something wrong when a child does not have enough confidence to get involved in social situations.

Playing rugby is a great way to help your child build his confidence. Once he figures it out, nothing will hold him back. He will be proud of his rugby accomplishments more than you could ever imagine.

Builds New Friendships

Every child needs at least one best friend. Yes, some children are lucky enough to build multiple lifelong friendships throughout their childhood. Others are not so fortunate for one reason or another. When your child plays rugby, he is given ample opportunity to build new friendships. These friendships will last a lifetime, not just a few weeks or months, but a lifetime.

Teaches How To Healthily Accept Failures

Children cannot be good at everything. They will have positive and negative experiences throughout their lives. There is nothing wrong with failing from time to time. Wrong is when a child cannot accept his failures. It is a fact, no one likes to fail. However, it is part of being human. Teaching your child to accept his failures is a must for him to grow into a productive adult. If he fears trying new things just because he is afraid to fail, what will ever come of him?

Playing rugby teaches children to accept their mishaps. When your team is down and you miss the last opportunity to score, you will feel like a total failure. Children who know how to healthily accept their failures will move past the loss fairly quickly. Others will not be so fortunate. In fact, they may decide to give up on rugby altogether, which would be a failure.