Top 5 Tips When Planning Your Rugby Stag Do Activity This Year

Stag do events are a great opportunity to ‘bid farewell’ to your bachelor friends in style. If you are in the room, it allows you to spend the last few hours of your bachelor time with your buddies and have as much fun as possible.

You could decide to party all night, try out new and safe adventures, go camping and tell stories, or in this case, set up a rugby tournament between you and your friends. While this is a great idea, it requires proper planning.

Therefore, here are tips for planning your rugby stag do activity this year.

Plan Early

Nothing kills a plan than lack of punctuality. There’s a chance that everything will not go as you planned. Something or someone will mess things up and you will have to manage the situation.

Also, we are still in the midst of the pandemic. Some of your friends might have to travel, some might need Covid vaccinations, and your venue might have other requirements too for Covid-19 safety measures. Early planning helps you handle any problems in good time and ensure that everyone has a good time.

Get the Stag List Right

Whether you are the groom, the groomsman, or the best man, it helps to get the list of the participants right. If you are planning this even for the groom, talk to him about the guests you plan to invite. Chances are that he will have a number of people that you’ve never heard of and are important to him.

It also helps to find out whether he would like any family members during the event. Talk to other groomsmen and other important stakeholders in this stag do activity and find out whether there is anyone you’ve left out.

Think About Transportation

Nothing kills the rugby stag do like uncoordinated travel.

Letting everyone drive there could pose a logistical nightmare. Having to coordinate everyone coming from different directions is not easy. You want everyone to arrive in time too. It is much easier if they travel together.

If possible, hire a minibus. You’ll have more fun traveling together and the fun will handle your luggage easily.

Decide Who’s Paying for the Event

Avoid rude surprises by deciding who is paying for the event early. If you are the best man planning a stag party for a groom, find out whether he is comfortable or capable of paying for a stag do party. Find out whether they are willing to chip in or whether everyone will have to chip something.

Remember, their expenses are not just limited to paying for the venue. Some of the participants will also have to travel and incur personal expenses before getting to the venue.

Make Payments Effortless

Money is an important factor in any planned event. This will require you to refine your admin skills.

If you expect your friends to pay for accommodation and whatnot, make sure that they know in time. Also, make sure to lock those deposits in time. You don’t want to chase after anyone for payments after the event is done.

Proper planning of the finances also allows your team to plan their expenses in time.

Involve Your Fellow Staggers

Proper coordination and communication breeds success in any event. Once you’ve decided on the list of staggers you will invite, create communication channels and keep them in the loop. Do not surprise anyone with unplanned developments.

Let them know when they are expected to show up, what they are expected to pay, if they have to pay anything at all, what they are expected to bring – In this case rugby gear is important, how they are expected to conduct themselves and so on.

This will ensure that all stag rules are followed to the letter.

Handle the Minute details

The devil is always in the details. It is easy to make big plans and see them through. However, it is usually the small details that skew everything.

If you have already locked the venue of the stag do an event, it helps to ask yourself some questions. These include:

Have you reserved the tables in the clubs and restaurants you plan to visit afterward?

Are there even any restaurants open or will you have to order in?

Have you planned on how to feed your fellow staggers?

Have you made provisions for staggers that might have allergies to certain foods?

What happens when someone gets seriously injured?

By handling the minute details, you void the chances of ugly surprises.

Conclusion

Proper planning of a rugby staged event will bring your chances of success close to 100%. However, don’t get too technical with it and spoil the fun. Remember the plan is to have fun and prepare for the big day.