Super Rugby AU 2021: Betting Guide

It is that time of year again when Rugby fans sit back to enjoy some action for the 2021 Super Rugby Australia season. To bet sufficiently on each of the teams participating, we have broken down their form. Worth noting is that the pandemic hasn’t made it any easier, but we are glad the season is starting without any hitches.

Team Breakdown

Highlanders vs. Crusaders

The Highlanders are going into this match with a new coach Tony Brown after parting ways with their previous manager. This team has always been a great performer, and this season is expected to be no different. The side looks good with two of the best halfbacks this season, Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava. Highlanders had the greatest number of players leaving and joining the team, so it is interesting to see how the newbies gel with the rest of the team. This should make for an entertaining match.

The Crusaders are anyone’s bet as the team to beat, having bagged three Super Rugby titles and the Super Rugby Aotearoa 2020. The players make a great team because there has been almost no turnover at the club. Having in mind that they had 44 points more than the next best team last year after the season got canceled, you can easily see what makes them a dynasty. Their only undoing is in injuries, with at least seven players not in their best form. We are yet to know sufficiently how many are totally out for the season.

This match is set for Feb 26, 5:05 PM AEDT at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Odds: In nine of their ten previous meetings, the Highlanders have lost to Crusaders by over 10 points per match. Looking at their current form and taking into consideration that they win easily while away as they do at home, the odds are for the Crusaders at 1.42.

Reds vs. Rebels

The Reds had an interesting season last year, and now their new coach James O’Connor, but the team looks strong. There haven’t been too many changes, except for their new signing, Suliasi Vunivalu, who makes his debut from the bench in this match.

They Rebels were quite inconsistent last season, which undoubtedly led to the hurried bye in Round 1. Matt Philip and Jermaine Ainsley left the team, and Captain Dane Haylett-Petty is out with an injury. All these changes aren’t great for the team. Not they are heavily relying on play-maker Matt To’omua.

Odds: Suncorp Stadium, where this match takes place, is a good luck charm for the Reds. They have won at least seven consecutive games here, and so it wouldn’t be too off to say this looks good for them. We back the Reds for this match at 1.24.

Hurricanes vs. Blues

This match takes place on Feb 27 at5:05 PM AEDT at the Sky Stadium

The Hurricanes will not have their renowned halves; Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara. They also have long-term injuries in Jamie Booth and Simon Hickey, leaving their side to rely heavily on Jackson Garden-Bachop. They just received back All Blacks winger Julian Savea who is yet to rediscover his form, and so they will be hoping he gets back his magic. Perenara’s absence notwithstanding, it is worth remembering that this is the only side to have beaten Crusaders and Blues last season.

The Blues are in the best shape of their lives, having retained most of the team and acquiring top talent pre-season, including Highlanders’ Dillon Hunt Highlanders and Chiefs’ Nepo Laulala. They did lose some valuable training time when COVID hit and had Auckland locked down, and they will have to make do without Beauden Barrett who’s in Japan.

Odds: This is a tricky one since both sides are equally strong, so we choose the Blues based on their 8 out of 10 wins over the last twelve months. This includes a sweet win in an away match. We back the Blues at 1.92.

Brumbies vs. Waratahs

This match happens on Feb 27 at 7:45 PM at the AEDT, GIO Stadium

The Brumbies won 27-11 against the Western Force, but there was one dulling moment; they lost a try that would have given a much-deserved bonus point. It wasn’t their best match, but we hope to see a stronger side this time. They have an injury in Folau Fainga’a who will be replaced by Connal McInerney.

The Waratahs started the season poorly after falling 7-41 to the Reds. Izaia Perese was sent out on a three-week suspension while Jake Gordon and center Joey Walton have injuries. Better news for the team is the return of Lachie Swinton from suspension.

Odds: The Brumbies have won in the last six fixtures they met the Waratahs. They are also quite strong when they play away games, so we back the Brumbies at 1.65.

May the Best Team Win

We can only predict the grand final winner after the matches start, and we see how the teams fare. The best time to get into online gambling if you are a rugby fan is now, starting by selecting a formidable online casino for guidance.