Exeter Chiefs clear favourites for Premiership title

Exeter Chiefs were the winners of the Premiership last season and now look the dominant force, following the problems that have surpassed with Saracens. The victory last season resulted in them starting the current campaign as the overwhelming betting favourites, which is little surprise. The 2019/20 season saw them finish with 74 points, following 15 wins and seven losses, as they finished three clear of any other side and the deserved winners of the title. There were then big expectations ahead of the current campaign and continued support being put on the side. The Exeter Chiefs have now started the 2020/21 season it similar form, with three victories in a row. That means they are now 10/11 and the clear favourites to retain their title, with betting offers being used to support the side. So which sides are most likely to challenge in the Premiership this season?

🎉 EXETER CHIEFS WIN THE 2019/20 TITLE 🎉 What a season for @ExeterChiefs, they were simply unstoppable in the #GallagherPrem and lift a second trophy in a week 🏆 Three words to describe this team??#GallagherPremFinal #EXEvWAS pic.twitter.com/xQ69pnOs4J — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) October 24, 2020

Second in the betting are the Sale Sharks, who can be supported at a general 6/1. They have picked up two wins and one loss, following the opening three fixtures and appear to have one of the strongest squads in the league. They finished fifth last season but were expected to improve upon this and if any side are to topple the strong favourites, then the Sale Sharks could just up the side to do so.

Wasps finished second last season and just three points behind Exeter Chiefs, so again started amongst the favourites for the title. They are now available at a general 7/1, following the slow start to the season. This is due to them picking up just one win, with two losses but they will now be expected to improve upon this in the coming fixtures. Wasps are again strong contenders, and it will be interesting if they can challenge the champions again this season, despite the disappointing start.

The final side at the top of the betting are the Bristol Bears, who are available at a general 7/1. They finished third last season, so are another side expected to challenge for the title this time around. Finishing just two points behind the Wasps, they also look to have one of the strongest squads in the league and could be another to provide a threat to the champions. The Bears have also opened this season with two wins and one loss and are clearly one of the sides to follow for the title.