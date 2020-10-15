Does playing rugby impact your ability to secure affordable life insurance?

Life has rarely felt quite so fragile as it has during these unparalleled and challenging times.

Whilst we all crave for life (and rugby) to return to normal, for many, the Covid-19 pandemic has been the trigger to consider life insurance protection for the first time.

But does playing our brilliant but brutal game of rugby impact your ability to secure affordable life insurance?

What is life insurance, and do you need it?

Life insurance in basic terms is simply financial protection for your loved ones, should anything ever happen to you. Think of it as a safety net for an absolute worst-case scenario.

Cover generally lasts for a set period of time, known as the policy term. After the term expires the policy lapses and no claim can be made.

When we get married, have children and/or buy a house, this is often a trigger to take out life cover.

A pay out can ensure our dependants are provisioned for properly.

Covering a mortgage, so the family can remain in the family home

Help to meet future family living costs

Fund childcare if your partner has to return to work

Clear any outstanding debt

Leave an inheritance for the children/partner

Cover rising funeral costs

The younger and healthier you are, the cheaper your cover will be, so it’s a good idea to try and be proactive and secure cover early.

Increase in injury

Since rugby union turned professional in 1995 there has been a noticeable increase in the overall physicality and the hits only seem to be getting harder and heavier.

The games governing bodies have tried to counter this increased risk of injury by being much harsher on serious foul play, high tackles and raking.

Despite these measures, there has been a marked increase in serious injury within rugby, with concussion being the most common issue.

Whilst fatalities in rugby are fortunately very rare, as with incidents of serious concussion, they are on the rise.

So, does this mean higher premiums?

The casual weekend player

The cost of life insurance premiums are largely calculated by the level of risk you pose to the insurer. Put another way, the greater the likelihood of a claim, the higher your premium.

If you are one of the 340,347 registered players in the UK who enjoy a casual weekend run out, your participation is highly unlikely to impact your ability to get cover or the monthly cost. In fact, the health benefits of the exercise are more likely to have a positive effect on your premiums.

The most influential personal factors on life insurance cost are your age, your weight and your smoking status.

The pro or semi pro player

When it comes to the more serious rugby players, it is likely that you will be considered a higher risk by the insurer.

As a result of the increased intensity of high-level sport and particularly the physicality of professional rugby, insurers are likely to migrate this increased risk you pose by hiking your monthly premiums.

Income protection insurance

Whereas life insurance pays out a lump sum to loved ones if you were to pass away, income protection insurance income pays out each month if you’re unable to work as a result of injury or illness. Effectively it replaces a lost income for a period of time.

Income protection usually pays out until you reach retirement, or you return to work, however shorter-term policies are available at a lower cost.

Critical illness cover

Critical illness cover, as the name suggests, pays out if you were to fall critically ill and are unable to work. Unlike income protection, with critical illness cover you receive a lump sum pay out.

It can be added as part of a life insurance policy (at an additional cost) or as a standalone policy.

Compare quotes to save money

Whether you decide to take out life insurance or income protection, whether you are a serious rugby player or a beginner, if you have dependants who rely on you financially it makes good financial sense to have some form of cover.

However, you may be surprised to learn that different insurers with view your rugby playing exploits (and other personal factors) differently.

Due to different underwriting processes, what one insurer deems a high risk applicant, the other may classify as a standard applicant.

As a result, in order to get the right policy at the best price it is vital to compare multiple quotes.

You can do this online via a comparison website, use an FCA regulated broker or source quotes yourself either over the phone or online.