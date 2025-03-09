I just loved sport. It was my get-out. My freedom

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

THE FORMER FIJI, EXETER, RACING 92, WORCESTER, OSPREYS, NEWCASTLE, BATH & TOYOTA SHOKKI SHUTTLES CENTRE/FLY-HALF

JOSH MATAVESI

FOR the last seasonand-a-half I’ve been back in Camborne, as player-coach of my hometown club, looking after the defence and still trying to run around as well, while also working as the club’s community officer and as a consultant for the club’s main sponsor, CLX. I’ve been all over the world playing rugby, for various clubs and also for Fiji, but this is where my roots are, and it’s great to be back am...