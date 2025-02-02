Money or eyeballs? Once again, that’s the big question

PAUL REES LOOKS AT THE PRESSURES ON THE SIX NATIONS TO BALANCE REACH AND REVENUE ... AND GLOUCESTER’S DILEMMA

IS THIS the last year when the Six Nations is televised entirely free-toair? As the unions involved prepare themselves for negotiations with bidders, they will be grappling with a simple question: money or eyeballs?

It is one that has taxed administrators in various sports in the last 30-plus years since Rupert Murdoch’s Sky saw sport, football in particular, as a means of driving subscriptions. It spawned the Premier League and prompted excursions into other sp...