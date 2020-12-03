Dream Team: Northampton Saints prop Francois van Wyk

Northampton Saints prop Francois van Wyk selects a XV comprising some of the best players he has played alongside as teammates and those he has faced as an opponent.
Van Wyk’s career has spanned both hemispheres, having represented the Stormers and Western Force in Super Rugby before moving to Franklin’s Gardens in 2017.
His consistency and work-rate over the years is quite phenomenal. Always up there in tackle and carry stats.
His lineout and set-piece is world-class – no one better in English rugby.
Owen Franks is close – I always had a tough time against him in Super Rugby – but I’ve gone for the younger man because Tupou’s scrummaging has improved no end. Has potential to be one of the best in the world because of his ball-carrying.
He’s quite special in that he’s a very chilled guy but when he crosses that white line he becomes a completely different beast. Leads our Saints team in the physicality department and a great servant to England.
Played with him at age group level when I was a lock. He was a winger but moved to second row after a growth spurt. His physicality and what he’s achieved in the game with South Africa make him one of the greats.
When we played Clermont this guy was devastating. His ability to make tackles, carry and make massive turn-overs is off the scale.
All about his work-rate, he just doesn’t stop. Played against him when I was with the Force and he was simply unplayable at the breakdown.
Played with Siya back home and at school he was unstoppable. A guy I really looked up to, he’s in for his leadership and what he’s achieved with South Africa.
He was a massive asset for Saints and I haven’t played with a scrum-half as phenomenal in what he could do. Brings magic in attack and defence.
Played against the Hurricanes and he’s still the best No.10 in the world for me with his speed and the way he attacks the gain-line. I love what he brings.
I’ve gone for two Fijian wings. They’re both similar in the way they carry the ball and the physicality they bring. As an attacking threat, Raka is right up there.
Wasn’t really in the age group mix but the way he developed so quickly into a world-class centre was astonishing.
Played against him in Super Rugby and we became close mates at Saints. He mentored me and the passion he had for the game was immense. The way he had to finish was very sad but he was a terrific midfield organiser.
Exactly the same as Raka, having those two together spells carnage!
Played together at Western Province. He creates magic with the ball, for a small guy he’s gone on to enjoy fantastic success.
Tagged Francois van Wyk, Northampton Saints