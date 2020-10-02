Dream Team: Ealing Trailfinders hooker Alun Walker

Ealing Trailfinders, formerly of Edinburgh, Nottingham and Scotland U20s, selects a Dream Team based on the best he has played alongside or faced as an opponent.

1. Allan ‘Chunk’ Jacobsen

Scottish stalwart who won 65 caps between 2002 and 2012 and was a great bloke for a young kid like me learning the game alongside him at Edinburgh.

2. Sean Cronin

Oh boy, this guy gave me a very tough day at the office in my first senior year at Edinburgh. Top-class Irish international who’s won plenty of caps.

3. John Afoa

Wonderful player who has the skill-set of a back and took my mate Lewis Thiede under his wing when he was at Bristol. Still going strong at 36, quality guy.

4. Scott MacLeod

Tough man to play with or against, but a soft touch off the pitch! Real student of the lineout who is now doing a good job coaching the set-piece at Newcastle.

5. Rayn Smid

Another man who loves a lineout and often compares himself to Victor Matfield. Does a nice line in modesty too! Been a big influence for us since joining Ealing.

6. Kieran Murphy

Rayn Smid’s mentor(!) and hell of a ball carrier. Good club man who’s proved himself to be one of the most influential back rows in the Championship.

7. Andrew Durutalo

What can’t this guy do? He hits like a truck, runs hard and has all the skills you’d associate with someone of Fijian heritage. Such a talented player.

8. Netani Talei

Was man-of-the-match four times for Edinburgh on our way to the Heineken Cup semi-finals in 2012. We just missed out against Ulster but what a player!

9. Luke Carter

Great No.9 and a really good servant to the game, helping Ealing to establish themselves in the Championship. Biggest mouth in sport though – a pain for refs!

10. Francois Steyn

Howitzer of a boot and huge for a No.10. Got to play against him when I with Edinburgh and this guy had the lot – a Rolls Royce of a player.

11. Tim Visser

Big, powerful winger who proved he could score tries on any occasion. Great to have in a changing room – a genuine guy who achieved good things in the game.

12. Tom Wheatcroft

Gangly fella who had the hands of a magician, but pace of a front rower! Did a great job for Ealing before moving to Coventry in 2016.

13. Nick De Luca

Hugely commanding presence around the Edinburgh club when I was a kid and knew what he wanted in a game. Big part of that Heineken Cup run in 2012.

14. Phil Chesters

You just can’t have a team without him! Could run for days and broke try records throughout the leagues. Incredible finisher, all you needed was to get him the ball.

15. Chris Paterson

A Scottish legend, his accuracy off the tee was unrivalled at the time and he was also one of the best guys I’ve had the privilege of playing alongside. True gent.

