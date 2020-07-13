Room 101: London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke

London Irish and ex-Richmond prop Will Goodrick-Clarke takes us through his biggest pet hates.

1. People who prefer cats over dogs

I’ve got three border collies so, clearly, I’m biased but I don’t see how anyone could say a cat is a better pet than a dog. Dogs are the much better companions and give you so much more back whereas cats are just selfish. If I ever meet anyone who thinks the opposite, I tend not to like them, so that must say something about their personality.

TRP verdict: You’re barking up the right tree with this one.

2. Petrol station pump idiots

First, I don’t see how anyone can forget which side of the car the petrol cap is – it’s not hard to remember, surely! But what makes it worse is when they finally realise that they’re on the wrong side to fill up and try and stretch the pump across only to find they’re too far away. It just causes unnecessary queues.

TRP verdict: You’ll have us filling up if you’re not careful!

3. Bad front row chat

The classic “you’re fat” chat gets a bit old after a few seasons, you’d think the opposition would be able to come up with something better than that by now when you engage at the scrum. I’m not sure what’s worse, that or scrummaging against a prop with a beard – of which there are loads. It’s not the most pleasant experience, I can tell you.

TRP verdict: Talk about pot and kettle! Where have the characters like David Flatman gone?

