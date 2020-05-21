Dream Team: Former Leeds, Wasps and Cornish Pirates back David Doherty

Posted on by in Dream Team, Features with

Director of rugby at Northern Premier side Harrogate, former Leeds Tykes, Wasps, Sale Sharks, Jersey, Cornish Pirates and England U20s utility back David Doherty takes us through his Dream Team based on the best he has faced or played alongside.

1 Andrew Sheridan

Tremendous athlete, well known for his power but also ran hill sprints like a back rower. Destructive scrummager who gave Sale a great platform to play.

2 Raphael Ibanez

Lived with ‘Raff’ for a year when I was at Wasps – a great friend to me. True warrior on the field and never took backwards step. Glad I was on his side.

3 John Brennan

Unbelievable natural strength and the cornerstone of the Jersey pack in our promotion year in 2011. Could easily have been a top professional but loved his teaching role and life on the island.

4 Tom Palmer

I also lived with Tom for a year and his professionalism and dedication was second to none. Hour upon hour of lineout research which had a huge effect on England and Wasps success.

5 Simon Shaw

A massive man with amazing determination. A menace to opposition in the tight, especially the maul, but also had a great engine and got through so much unseen work.

6 Juan Fernandez Lobbe

Probably the best player I have had the privilege to play with. It often felt like we had an extra man when he was on the field for Sale. Pure class!

7 Tom Rees

A truly special player and had it not been for his injuries he would have been regarded as one of the best ever players for England and the Lions.

8 Lawrence Dallaglio

Amazing leader and brilliant captain on and off the field. His pre-match pep talks were as legendary as his achievements.

9 Danny Care

Wonderfully gifted player with pace and skills to match. Great teammate who would bring out the best in others.

10 Charlie Hodgson

Looked like he saw the game in slow motion as he was able to pick and deliver passes others couldn’t see, never mind make.

11 Andre Snyman

Weighed over 17 stone but could run 100m in under 11 seconds! Whether playing wing or centre for Leeds he was a constant threat in attack and melted people in the tackle.

12 Luke McAlister

All-round wizard. He could play any position in the backs and probably back row! For such a physical presence on the field his skills and deft touch made the difference in key games.

13 Fraser Waters

‘Brains’ was in the right place at the right time and his defensive prowess underpinned much of Wasps’ tremendous success.

14 Harry Barnard

One of my current guys who inspires everyone with his ability to break tackles and score tries when nothing is on. A Harrogate man through and through!

15 Rob Cook

Rock solid in the air and in the tackle. Bizarre but effective kicking routine and an amazing ability to beat the first man and wriggle out of tackles.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged David Doherty, Leeds, Yorkshire Carnegie