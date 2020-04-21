Top 20 rugby hard cases countdown: No 15-11

In our new Top 20 feature, Brendan Gallagher ranks the players who would battle on while battered and bruised in the fight to win.

Check out Part One of our feature in case you missed it, as Brendan continues his list by picking another Springboks lock after Eben Etzebeth at No.16.

15 Bakkies Botha – South Africa

Textbook South African hard case, scrummaging powerhouse and enforcer from the High Veldt who dished it out remorselessly but in fairness took it without complaint. He finished his mighty career just before the TMOs started getting really hot which is probably just as well, but for a decade or so was the perfect foil for the much more law-abiding, athletic lineout ace Victor Matfield. Botha stepped over the line – not least with his crude wipeout of Adam Jones in the Lions series in 2009 – but off the pitch he was an affable enthusiast and made loads of friends. Hugely successful wherever he played – the Bulls, Toulon and the Boks.