Dream Team: Tonbridge Juddians and ex-Wasps and England U18 fly-half Will Robinson

Tonbridge Juddians fly-half Will Robinson, formerly of Wasps, London Welsh, Rotherham Titans and England U18s, picks a Dream Team based on those he has played with or against.

1 Mako Vunipola

London Welsh got pumped by Saracens and this guy was unbelievable. Just a real big lump, hard to stop and powerful – one of the best in the world.

2 Luke Cowan-Dickie

Played with ‘Dickie’ for England U18s in Australia. Very dynamic, carries really hard and he’s a big character as well. Awful haircuts though… had a terrible mullet!

3 Soane Tonga’uiha

I remember this guy mowing me down once when I was at Wasps. Huge, huge lump who’s built like a bus and hits like one.

4 Joe Launchbury

I was in the juniors with Joe at Wasps and he was a real quiet lad, but he’s proved what a great player he is. Now one of the best second rows in England.

5 George Kruis

Great lineout man, tall and mobile with a good set of skills for a big lad. Proven international with England and the Lions.

6 Ben Ashmore

Tonbridge teammate who’s above every professional I’ve ever come across in terms of mindset. Massive work ethic, builds houses – I’ve never seen anything like it.

7 George Smith

Legend of the game who I played against when he was at Wasps. To be as good as he was for so long is incredible and he deserved to win a World Cup.

8 Billy Vunipola

I remember him as a 16-year-old at Wasps – an absolute lump weighing 140/150kgs who’d only last about 15 minutes. He’s come on a bit since then!

9 Danny Care

I’d still pick him over Ben Youngs for England. Really, really quick, superb service and he bosses his forwards around the field very well.

10 Danny Cipriani

A player I’ve always looked up to and even to this day I think he’s the world’s most talented player – higher than Carter, Wilkinson or Barrett. Scandalously overlooked by England.

11 Chris Ashton

Loved watching him on TV before I was a pro when he’d be running in tries for fun with the swan dive on top. Another big character I’d love in my team.

12 Gavin Henson

I used to think he was overrated but then I played against him when he was at Bath and he was unplayable. The things he was doing with the ball, it was like, ‘Bloody hell!’.

13 Dom Waldouck

In his heyday he was unbelievable – a strong, solid player at outside-centre, which is one of the hardest positions to defend. Put a lot of time into me, for which I was grateful.

14 Christian Wade

The only player who’s beaten me in a two-metre channel! The guy is just incredible with his speed, agility and acceleration. Such a shame he’s left the Prem.

15 Jack Nowell

Another former England U18s teammate who’s gone on to achieve great things. Powerful on the ball, always beats a man and can finish superbly.

