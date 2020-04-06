Room 101: Doncaster Knights hooker George Edgson

Former Wasps, Ealing Trailfinders, and now Doncaster Knights hooker George Edgson takes us through three of his biggest pet hates.

1 Halitosis

People with bad breath rattle me; it’s not that hard to brush your teeth when you wake up. When I used to live with Will Stuart, he’d get in the car every morning and his breath would smell like he’d just eaten four cans of cat food. He’d fog the windshield up without fail, I think at one point he cracked it.

TRP verdict: This disclosure about Will Stuart has taken our breath away. It’s going in.

2 Twitter ‘experts’

Rugby armchair heroes on Twitter, who played the game 30 years ago but have an opinion on everything, need to go in Room 101. The amount of times I’ve written a response to fly into them but deleted it at the last minute because it’s not worth the aggro. People aren’t charging into each other from 10 metres away to scrum anymore; the game is so far off from when they used to play but because they now coach the Haribo U10s on a Sunday morning they think they know best.

TRP verdict: Shame, there’s far more characters in the amateur game than you can compose in a tweet. It’s an old-school no from us.

3 Bad manners

People that don’t say ‘thank you’ are so rude and make me feel awkward. I was giving Howard Packman a lift everywhere at one stage this season because his girlfriend had stolen his car. I didn’t mind because that’s what friends do but not once did he thank me. Instead, he just used to stick his tongue out and make a noise. Manners cost nothing at the end of the day.

TRP verdict: You should have given him a tongue lashing! Another successful entry.

