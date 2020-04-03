Dream Team: Ex-Leicester, Sale and now Coventry centre Andy Forsyth

1 Mako Vunipola

Played together for England U16s, 18s and 20s and his powerful nature and ability in the loose is outstanding. Great ball-carrier who puts in big defensive hits.

2 Tom Youngs

At Nottingham together when he was switching to hooker and his 100mph approach to everything – carrying, tackling, rucking – is a great example to anyone.

3 Vadim Cobilas

Quiet man off the field but he was unbelievable at Sale. Really skilful prop with great strength and good ability around the park as well.

4 Ali Williams

Came to Nottingham for a spell before the 2011 World Cup and was a brilliant mentor with a tremendous skill-set.

5 Geoff Parling

Brilliant work ethic, the ultimate professional. Worked very hard to get where he did and always offered himself.

6 Tom Croft

Achieved so much in the game and I admired the way he played. Wasn’t the biggest physique-wise but put his body on the line every week and speed was deceptive.

Deceptive: Leicester Tigers flanker Tom Croft. David Rogers/Getty Images

7 Craig Newby

Unlucky with injury but was an integral part of our LV Cup-winning side at Leicester in 2012. Oone of the most skilful players I played with. Could play centre as well.

8 Thomas Waldrom

Ben Pienaar was my A-team captain and he was quick and strong and a brilliant mentor, but with Thomas, his carrying and try-scoring was simply incredible.

9 Ben Youngs

To be England’s most-capped back shows his class. Others keep chasing him but he’s still only 30 and he’s one of the most influential No.9s in the world.

10 George Ford

I came through Leicester’s academy with George and he’s probably got the best game-understanding of anyone I’ve come across. Incredible dedication and skill-set second to none.

11 Mark Cueto

Natural-born finisher who was deceptively quick. Speed off the mark was incredible even at the back end of his career and he was a very physical winger to go with it.

12 Billy Twelvetrees

Good friend of mine who’s also a very skilful player and an excellent distributor. Can throw long, accurate passes and has the deftness to put you through small gaps.

13 Manu Tuilagi

His pure power is incredible but he’s much more than that, he’s got a great skill-set as well. Been fantastic to see him achieving good things after his injury problems.

14 Jonny May

I’ve got to mention Horacio Agulla, who worked the crowd and had great skills, but Jonny just has incredible pace to finish things off and is up there with the world’s best.

15 Scott Hamilton

There was always a sense of calm with Scott. Got through gaps, made breaks and pulled off tackles you thought he wouldn’t, because he read the game so well.

