Top 20 tries of all time countdown: No.11-15

Part two of The Rugby Paper’s Top 20 best tries of all time sees Brendan Gallagher count down from 15 to 11.

11 JPR Williams – Barbarians v New Zealand 1973

The fourth, concluding try of the Barbarians masterclass is often overlooked. It came eight minutes from time with the Barbarians just six points up after a spirited New Zealand fight back. In over two minutes of continuous action, from the moment John Pullin throws the ball in at a lineout, all 15 Barbarians handle the ball. There is a break midway through when the ball tumbles forward and Lin Collin attempts to clear only for David Duckham to come swerving and sidestepping back in his inimitable style. An exhausted Cliff Morgan was mute after the touchdown. No words left.

12 Tom van Vollenhoven – South Africa v British Lions 1955

It was the second Test with the Boks roaring back after that famous 23-22 defeat in the first Test. Vollenhoven, later to become a Rugby League great with St Helens, scored a wonderful hat-trick with the best coming when he received a pass on the blindside of a scrum from Tommy Gentles with almost no room to move. His only option was to swerve infield, which he instinctively did before shaping to go outside Angus Cameron, whom he beat completely as he moved to go inside. Finally, with another swerve, he was in under the posts. Brilliant.

13 Jonah Lomu – New Zealand v England 1999

Rather than choose one of his tries from the RWC1995 semi-final, I reckon this score best sums up his genius because it combines both his power and his underrated pace and footwork. Jonah was at his very peak in 1999 with his two tries in the semi-final against France also crackers. On this occasion he toyed with England, collecting the ball 65 yards out and tearing past Jerry Guscott, Austin Healey, Matt Dawson and Dan Luger. No slouches there but Jonah in the mood was simply unstoppable.

14 Rupeni Caucaunibuca – Fiji v France 2003

Frustratingly Caucau only played in one World Cup and got himself banned for two of Fiji’s four games but he left his mark all right. Fiji were being completely outclassed and outmuscled by France in a pool game when for the first time they managed to throw a hopeful pass out to Caucau some 80 metres form the line. The big man hit the turbos, rounded two French defenders and then cut in dramatically to do Aurélien Rougerie and score under the posts, scarcely breaking sweat. In their final game against Scotland he had an even better try disallowed for just grazing the touchline.

« He is flying, he is flying ! » Je pense que personne n’a oublié l’essai exceptionnel de Rupeni Caucaunibuca face à la France lors de la Coupe du Monde 2003, 1 an avant d’arriver à #Agen et d’enflammer le #Top14 🇫🇷🇫🇯 #FRAFIJ #FRAFID #FRAvFIJ pic.twitter.com/Xw5XNeulQu — Buvette d'Armandie (@buvettearmandie) November 24, 2018

15 Jim Calder – Scotland v Wales 1982

Wing Roger Baird famously didn’t manage one try in 27 Tests for Scotland – but his superb counter attack after retrieving Gareth Davies’ chip set up this gem for a Scotland side who were on fire. He tiptoed up the touchline before a perfectly timed inside pass sent big No.8 Ian Paxton striding away on half-time and somehow lock Alan Tomes arrived in time to take a crucial pass before handing on to Jim Calder.

