Dream Team: Sale Sharks hooker Rob Webber

Posted on by in Dream Team, Features with

Sale Sharks hooker Rob Webber is in the midst of his fourth season at AJ Bell Stadium, his 18th in professional rugby.

A career which started at Yorkshire Carnegie in 2002 before reaching higher heights with Wasps and Bath, has encompassed over 200 appearances and honours with England and England Saxons.

Here, Webber picks a Dream Team bsed on players he has played with and against.

1. Paul James

Played with him for Bath and against him for England and he was a very strong scrummager. Hard man and an expert in skulduggery you’d want in your team.

2. Raphael Ibanez

Iconic hooker and a great thrower, even though his one-handed technique looked all wrong. Great guy who I learnt a lot from during our time together at Wasps.

3. Phil Vickery

In his prime, the ‘Raging Bull’ was unbelievable. Great ball-carrying prop, fantastic on the front foot, a good leader of men and a pretty handy scrummager.

4. Bryn Evans

Currently with us at Sale and he’d be my lineout guru. Has stood the test of time in the Premiership and his preparation and rugby intelligence are exceptional.

5. Simon Shaw

Huge man but the most skilful second row you’ll see. You could build a team around ‘Shawsy’ and he was a massive part of Wasps’ success in the Noughties.

6. Jono Ross

Joe Worsley is close but Jono edges it because of his unbelievable engine, work-rate and desire to whack people and make tackles. Fantastic, inspirational player.

7. Francois Louw

Toss up between him and Tom Rees but for sheer ability to get a turnover, I’ll go for Francois. Unbelievable on the floor and has achieved great things in the game.

8. Lawrence Dallaglio

Brilliant player and learning my trade under him at Wasps was fantastic. Had an innate ability to get referees to do exactly what he wanted, which was handy!

Astute: Wasps legend Lawrence Dallaglio knew how to work the referee. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

9. Danny Care

Hard to look past Faf de Klerk but I need to get my Yorkshire representation up! Tremendous longevity and has done fantastic stuff in the Prem for 15 years.

10. Owen Farrell

Any 10 who can hit harder than a back row gets my vote! Superb all-round game, great goal-kicker and his leadership and ability to get an attack going is priceless.

11. Chris Ashton

Didn’t know him well before he came to Sale but you can see why he’s been so prolific. All he wants to do is win and his work-rate and desire is right up there.

12. Kyle Eastmond

With his skillset and time on the ball, he never really seems to break sweat. Ability to pick a pass is outstanding and was a great bloke to play off at Bath.

13. Fraser Waters

In our Wasps days he was the defensive guru and his understanding of that role was second to none. Massively underrated, deserved way more than three England caps.

14. Semesa Rokoduguni

Brings Fijian flair and some of the things I saw him do at Bath, you think he’s playing a different game! Brings some Army discipline as well.

15. Mathew Tait

Growing up together in England age group teams, the tactics were pretty much to give the ball to Taity and let him work his magic! Incredible player in his prime.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Bath, Rob Webber, Sale Sharks, Wasps